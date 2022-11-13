Anze Logar, the country's former Foreign Minister and center-right politician, has conceded defeat to his rival candidate Natasa Pirc Musar in Slovenia's... 13.11.2022, Sputnik International

Anze Logar Concedes Defeat to Natasa Pirc Musar in Slovenia Presidential Election

Anze Logar, the country's former Foreign Minister and center-right politician, has conceded defeat to his rival candidate Natasa Pirc Musar in Slovenia's presidential election. Musar, a 54-year-old human rights advocate and lawyer, will become the first woman to be elected as president by the European country.