International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221113/anze-logar-concedes-defeat-to-natasa-pirc-musar-in-slovenia-presidential-election-1104083472.html
Anze Logar Concedes Defeat to Natasa Pirc Musar in Slovenia Presidential Election
Anze Logar Concedes Defeat to Natasa Pirc Musar in Slovenia Presidential Election
Anze Logar, the country's former Foreign Minister and center-right politician, has conceded defeat to his rival candidate Natasa Pirc Musar in Slovenia's... 13.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-13T19:59+0000
2022-11-13T19:59+0000
world
politics
slovenia
slovenia
election
presidential election
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1104083472.jpg?1668369594
MORE TO FOLLOW
slovenia
slovenia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
politics, slovenia, slovenia, election, presidential election
politics, slovenia, slovenia, election, presidential election

Anze Logar Concedes Defeat to Natasa Pirc Musar in Slovenia Presidential Election

19:59 GMT 13.11.2022
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Anze Logar, the country's former Foreign Minister and center-right politician, has conceded defeat to his rival candidate Natasa Pirc Musar in Slovenia's presidential election. Musar, a 54-year-old human rights advocate and lawyer, will become the first woman to be elected as president by the European country.
MORE TO FOLLOW
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала