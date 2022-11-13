https://sputniknews.com/20221113/anze-logar-concedes-defeat-to-natasa-pirc-musar-in-slovenia-presidential-election-1104083472.html
Anze Logar Concedes Defeat to Natasa Pirc Musar in Slovenia Presidential Election
Anze Logar, the country's former Foreign Minister and center-right politician, has conceded defeat to his rival candidate Natasa Pirc Musar in Slovenia's presidential election.
MORE TO FOLLOW
Anze Logar Concedes Defeat to Natasa Pirc Musar in Slovenia Presidential Election
Anze Logar, the country's former Foreign Minister and center-right politician, has conceded defeat to his rival candidate Natasa Pirc Musar in Slovenia's presidential election. Musar, a 54-year-old human rights advocate and lawyer, will become the first woman to be elected as president by the European country.