Alleged Winter Pause in Ukraine Conflict ‘Could Last as Long as Six Months’, US Report Suggests

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 following the Donbass republics’... 13.11.2022, Sputnik International

Conflict-related hostilities in Ukraine may be stalled “well into next year” due to bad weather, a US media outlet has quoted unnamed Biden-administration sources as saying.According to insiders, rain and soft ground will slow the movements of both Russian and Ukrainian forces, who then may face cold weather and heavy snows.The sources also stressed the importance of using the alleged winter slowdown in both sides’ troop deployments to rebuild a “defensive and offensive weapons supply” to Kiev.The remarks were preceded by the Pentagon announcing additional military assistance to Kiev worth about $400 million. It comprises four highly-mobile short-range Avenger air defense systems capable of firing Stinger missiles as well as large amount of ammunition, including for the high mobility artillery rocket systems, or HIMARS.Moscow has repeatedly warned that Washington and its allies providing Kiev with weapons further escalates the Ukraine conflict.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Kiev’s provocations. Shortly after, western countries rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow in retaliation, also starting to supplying weapons to Ukraine.

