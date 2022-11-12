https://sputniknews.com/20221112/weekly-news-wrap-inflation-reduction-act-gop-takes-house-biden-threatens-musk-1104036976.html

Weekly News Wrap; Inflation Reduction Act; GOP Takes House; Biden Threatens Musk

Weekly News Wrap; Inflation Reduction Act; GOP Takes House; Biden Threatens Musk

President Biden is taking heat for threatening a government investigation against Elon Musk over his management of the Twitter transition.

Weekly News Wrap; Russia Exits Kherson; GOP Takes House; Biden Threatens Musk President Biden is taking heat for threatening a government investigation against Elon Musk over his management of the Twitter transition.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's essential news stories. The midterm elections will do nothing to change the social and political problems of the working-class people of color, as neither party has proposed any policies to address their needs. Also, Europe is united against President Biden's inflation reduction act.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. The midterms are yet to be decided as three races hang in the balance to determine the power dynamics of the upper chamber. Also, the US empire pushes for another invasion of Haiti, and the UN vote is nearly unanimous in its opposition to the US blockade of Cuba.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. President Putin will not attend the G20 meeting in Africa as Russia moves its economic commodity engine away from the West. Also, China and Vietnam are joining together in a new Eurasian economic powerhouse conglomerate and the Democratic party is becoming the international party of war.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Dr. Colin Campbell, DC Senior News Correspondent, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. US-trained military leaders are carrying out numerous coups in Africa as the Pentagon claims to be unable to prevent these actions. Also, General Milley claims Ukraine should start looking toward peace talks with Russia this winter.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. We revisit a 2014 academic study that determined that the United States is an oligarchy rather than a democracy. Also, a massive army of "Russian bots" has been exposed by Australian researchers, the US empire continues its assault on Julian Assange, and the UN pushes back against Israel's human rights violations against the Palestinians.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

