Video: Three 435-Foot Cooling Towers Safely Imploded in Tennessee

According to the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), the coal plant was active for 59 years and was finally retired in 2020, after two of the three towers were... 12.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-12T03:57+0000

2022-11-12T03:57+0000

2022-11-12T03:55+0000

viral

science

environment

coal

implosion

kentucky

us

The TVA imploded the three towers, each of which are over 435-feet tall on Thursday. The TVA added that when the first two towers were built in 1963, they were the largest operating cooling towers in the world."The property is being redeveloped as we take steps toward advancing our energy system of the future," TVA said.The cooling towers can be seen crumbling in on themselves as detonation devices explode at their base. The demolition was captured by a series of cameras and drones.About 45% of the TVA’s energy portfolio is currently made up of coal and natural gas, according to their website. On Thursday it was reported that the TVA board had approved $216 million in funding for a project to build a 100-megawatt, 309-acre solar farm on top of a coal ash landfill at the Shawnee Fossil Plant in Paducah, Kentucky.

