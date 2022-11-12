https://sputniknews.com/20221112/twitter-peril-crypto-crash-kiev-forces-enter-kherson-1104032253.html

Twitter Peril, Crypto Crash, Kiev Forces Enter Kherson

Users parody corporations with the Twitter Blue feature, the CIA establishes a federal lab, and crypto platform FTX collapses. 12.11.2022, Sputnik International

Independent journalist, Code Pink researcher and author Nicolas Davies joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Russia partially pulling out of Kherson, the US flying B-52 bombers over the Middle East, a declassified interview with the 9/11 commission released this week, and the continuing tragedy of migrants denied refuge in Europe.Labor attorney, human rights activist and author Dan Kovalik discusses the impending rail strike in the U.S., President Joe Biden backtracking on support of organized labor, and the Federal Trade Commission’s declaration that it will more rigorously attack unfair competitive practices.Ajamu Baraka, international human rights activist, organizer, political analyst and national organizer for the Black Alliance for Peace, discusses the expectations of a GOP-controlled House, the post-election prospects of former President Donald Trump, the viability of third-party candidates, why socialists can’t seem to gain national political office, and the release of Dr. Mutulu Shakur.Technologist and co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa discusses the continuous unraveling of Twitter, including the parody account highlights of this week, ongoing layoffs, increasing security vulnerabilities on the site, and the argument for making social media public utilities.The Misfits also discuss an upside-down Mondrian piece, posthumous tattoo preservation, and CNN’s ratings on election night.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

