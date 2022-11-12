https://sputniknews.com/20221112/turkish-foreign-ministry-summons-swiss-charge-daffaires-in-ankara-spokesman-1104044656.html

Turkish Foreign Ministry Summons Swiss Charge d'Affaires in Ankara: Spokesman

"Due to a tolerant attitude of Swiss authorities, supporters of the PKK showed audacity and forced their way into the WHO building. In this regard, we expressed a resolute protest to the charge d'affaires ad interim of the Swiss embassy in Ankara, who was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, and Swiss authorities," Bilgic was quoted by the Turkish news agency as saying.The ministry's spokesman also noted that Turkey and its citizens living in Switzerland had legitimate right to expect that the Swiss government would prevent "black propaganda" of the PKK and all kinds of its illegal activity.On November 9, members and supporters of the PKK illegally entered the headquarters of the WHO in Geneva, which sparked criticism of Turkish authorities that have been complaining about PKK's protests regularly organized near Turkish diplomatic missions in Switzerland.A military conflict between the PKK and the Turkish government forces began in 1984 and escalated in 2015. Ankara launched several air and land operations against the PKK bases in northern Iraq. The presence of the Turkish military in the Zlikan camp has sparked a dispute between Baghdad and Ankara, which claims it needs to combat the PKK.

