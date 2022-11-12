https://sputniknews.com/20221112/swedish-company-postnord-resumes-full-postal-service-with-russia-and-belarus-1104063701.html

Swedish Company Postnord Resumes Full Postal Service With Russia and Belarus

In late March, the company stopped forwarding and accepting postal items to and from Russia and Belarus due to the sanctions imposed by the European Union on... 12.11.2022, Sputnik International

ZURICH (Sputnik) - Swedish mail and parcel service Postnord has resumed postal flows to and from Russia and Belarus, the Russian Embassy in Stockholm said on Saturday."PostNord resumes full postal service with Russia and Belarus," the embassy tweeted.PostNord is a postal service provider that was founded in 2009 by the governments of Denmark and Sweden through a merger of two postal companies: Post Danmark A/S and Posten AB. Sweden owns 60% of the company, though the company says the voting power is divided evenly between the two countries. While some companies may decide to relax their restrictions against Russia, South Korean company Samsung has yet to decide whether they will resume deliveries to Russia, despite a report surfacing that the company would return to the market this year, six months after they suspended shipments. Samsung provided 30% of Russia's smartphone market in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to data prover Counterpoint.

