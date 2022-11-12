https://sputniknews.com/20221112/sustained-inflation-over-6-percent-detrimental-to-indias-economic-growth-rbi-governor-warns-1104052055.html

Sustained Inflation Over 6 Percent 'Detrimental' to India’s Economic Growth, RBI Governor Warns

India's retail inflation has remained above central bank's "upper tolerance limit" of 6 percent throughout the financial year 2022-23 because of high energy...

The trend of retail inflation continuing above 6 percent into the next financial year would be “detrimental” to India’s economic growth, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das said on Saturday. Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022 in New Delhi, Das said that India is facing a “major challenge” regarding retail inflation, which has remained above the “tolerance band” of 2 to 6 percent.According to Das, inflation higher than 6 percent for a medium to long period would be counterproductive as it would act through a “negative loop”.“Savings will be hit, the financial climate will be hit and India will lose the confidence of investors,” Das explained.RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee, which is headed by Das, has been instructed by the government to keep inflation in range of 2 to 6 percent.Das also said that it was still “premature” for the RBI to revise the tolerance limit in view of persistently high inflation levels.‘Triple Shocks’ to the Indian EconomyThe RBI governor blamed the “triple shocks” of the COVID pandemic, high energy and food prices caused by western sanctions in the wake of Russian special military operation in Ukraine and the “financial market turmoil” for affecting the overall macroeconomic fundamentals of economies across the world.The US Federal Reserve has raised interest rates by 375 basis points this year, the highest rise in decades. The rise in interest rates has led to a strengthening US dollar, which has also contributed to global inflation in terms of higher import costs and countries being forced to pay more for their dollar-denominated debt.Das said that New Delhi has better “macroeconomic fundamentals” than most of the advanced and developing economies, as he highlighted that India would be the fastest-growing economy among the major global economies.The RBI revised India’s Gross Domestic Growth (GDP) projection to 7 percent from 7.2 percent for the 2022-23 financial year in its latest review conducted in September. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) also downgraded India’s growth forecast to 6.8 percent for the same period.However, the IMF still describes India as the “bright spot on a dark horizon” in view of recessionary risks in the EU because of inflationary pressure caused by high commodity prices.

