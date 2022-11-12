https://sputniknews.com/20221112/russia-blocks-passage-via-kerch-strait-for-ships-loaded-abroad-turkish-authorities-say-1104060649.html
Russia Blocks Passage Via Kerch Strait for Ships Loaded Abroad, Turkish Authorities Say
Russia Blocks Passage Via Kerch Strait for Ships Loaded Abroad, Turkish Authorities Say
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Russian authorities closed the passage of cargo ships that are loaded in ports outside Russia through the Kerch Strait, the Turkish... 12.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-12T16:27+0000
2022-11-12T16:27+0000
2022-11-12T16:27+0000
russia
kerch strait
bridge
ships
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107635/87/1076358742_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4d0c8efc7bdf1bca7624a2c0ad1de6fb.jpg
"According to an official notification that we have received from the Russian maritime administration, the passage of ships that were loaded outside the territory of Russia through the Kerch Strait northward... is prohibited," the directorate-general wrote on Twitter.The Kerch Strait is of high geostrategic importance for Russia. The Kerch Bridge, which was exploded as result of a bombing attack in early October, is located over the strait connecting the Crimean Peninsula with mainland Russia.
kerch strait
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107635/87/1076358742_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3fbe6909b2a4ff7e032c7c124dc15d05.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
kerch strait, has russia blocked passage via kerch strait, turkish authorities on kerch strait passage, kerch strait cargo ships
kerch strait, has russia blocked passage via kerch strait, turkish authorities on kerch strait passage, kerch strait cargo ships
Russia Blocks Passage Via Kerch Strait for Ships Loaded Abroad, Turkish Authorities Say
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Russian authorities closed the passage of cargo ships that are loaded in ports outside Russia through the Kerch Strait, the Turkish Directorate-General of Maritime Affairs said on Saturday.
"According to an official notification that we have received from the Russian maritime administration, the passage of ships that were loaded outside the territory of Russia through the Kerch Strait northward... is prohibited," the directorate-general wrote on Twitter.
The Kerch Strait is of high geostrategic importance for Russia. The Kerch Bridge, which was exploded as result of a bombing attack in early October, is located over the strait connecting the Crimean Peninsula with mainland Russia.