Putin, Raisi Discuss Enhancing Cooperation in Political, Economic Spheres
"A number of pressing matters on the bilateral agenda were discussed, with a focus on strengthening further cooperation in political, trade and economic fields, including transport and logistics," the Kremlin said in a statement.The presidents also agreed to intensify contacts between the relevant Russian and Iranian agencies.
Putin, Raisi Discuss Enhancing Cooperation in Political, Economic Spheres

18:19 GMT 12.11.2022
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi at the Shanghai Cooperation Summit in Samarkand, Thursday September 15, 2022.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi at the Shanghai Cooperation Summit in Samarkand, Thursday September 15, 2022.
