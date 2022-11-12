https://sputniknews.com/20221112/putin-raisi-discuss-enhancing-cooperation-in-political-economic-spheres-1104062895.html

Putin, Raisi Discuss Enhancing Cooperation in Political, Economic Spheres

Putin, Raisi Discuss Enhancing Cooperation in Political, Economic Spheres

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, discussed various issues on the bilateral agenda, focusing on... 12.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-12T18:19+0000

2022-11-12T18:19+0000

2022-11-12T18:19+0000

world

vladimir putin

ebrahim raisi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0f/1100802241_0:141:3141:1908_1920x0_80_0_0_7190c98b4b9d4372d3a983f66e24dd10.jpg

"A number of pressing matters on the bilateral agenda were discussed, with a focus on strengthening further cooperation in political, trade and economic fields, including transport and logistics," the Kremlin said in a statement.The presidents also agreed to intensify contacts between the relevant Russian and Iranian agencies.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin-raisi talks, russia-iran relations, putin and raisi discuss bilateral relations