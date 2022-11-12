air raid, ukraine, donetsk, lugansk, special military operation, russian military operation in ukraine, russian special operation in ukraine, russian strikes of ukraine, nord stream explosion, crimean bridge collapse, russia ukraine negotiations, vladimir putin, zelensky, zelenskyy, zelenskiy, russian ukraine peace talks, donbass, ukraine war
air raid, ukraine, donetsk, lugansk, special military operation, russian military operation in ukraine, russian special operation in ukraine, russian strikes of ukraine, nord stream explosion, crimean bridge collapse, russia ukraine negotiations, vladimir putin, zelensky, zelenskyy, zelenskiy, russian ukraine peace talks, donbass, ukraine war
LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Warnings Issued in Parts of Ukraine
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for protection against Ukrainian troops.
Moscow launched strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukraine two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Russia believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.
Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council on October 10 that Russia had launched retaliatory strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on November 1 that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of these strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country. Ukraine has introduced rolling blackouts to repair the energy grid ahead of winter.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
05:14 GMT 12.11.2022
Air Raid Sirens Go Off in Poltava and Kharkov Regions of Ukraine, Authorities Say
04:32 GMT 12.11.2022
Air Raid Warnings Issued in Parts of Ukraine
Air raid sirens sounded in several Ukrainian regions late on Friday night, according to air raid data from the country’s Ministry of Digital Transformation.
Air raid warnings were in effect in the Ukrainian regions of Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, as well as the Ukraine-controlled part of Kherson Region overnight.