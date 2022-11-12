LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Warnings Issued in Parts of Ukraine

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for protection against Ukrainian troops.

Moscow launched strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukraine two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Russia believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council on October 10 that Russia had launched retaliatory strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on November 1 that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of these strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country. Ukraine has introduced rolling blackouts to repair the energy grid ahead of winter.