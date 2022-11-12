International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2022
Russian Precision Strikes on Ukraine
On 10 October, Russia conducted precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure, which was later confirmed by the country's President Vladimir Putin. The strikes came in the wake of a terrorist attack against the Russian Crimean Bridge by the Ukrainian special services.
https://sputniknews.com/20221112/live-updates-air-raid-warnings-issued-in-parts-of-ukraine-1104038373.html
LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Warnings Issued in Parts of Ukraine
LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Warnings Issued in Parts of Ukraine
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for protection against... 12.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-12T04:31+0000
2022-11-12T04:31+0000
russian precision strikes on ukraine
ukraine
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/01/1093483717_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c37a4e34399eb81b99bf2599cb88aec6.jpg
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/01/1093483717_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e0316e2c8825657d66144aa9c65666ea.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
air raid, ukraine, donetsk, lugansk, special military operation, russian military operation in ukraine, russian special operation in ukraine, russian strikes of ukraine, nord stream explosion, crimean bridge collapse, russia ukraine negotiations, vladimir putin, zelensky, zelenskyy, zelenskiy, russian ukraine peace talks, donbass, ukraine war
air raid, ukraine, donetsk, lugansk, special military operation, russian military operation in ukraine, russian special operation in ukraine, russian strikes of ukraine, nord stream explosion, crimean bridge collapse, russia ukraine negotiations, vladimir putin, zelensky, zelenskyy, zelenskiy, russian ukraine peace talks, donbass, ukraine war
A view of Khreshchatyk, the main street, empty, due to curfew in the central of Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Warnings Issued in Parts of Ukraine

04:31 GMT 12.11.2022
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for protection against Ukrainian troops.
Moscow launched strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukraine two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Russia believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.
Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council on October 10 that Russia had launched retaliatory strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on November 1 that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of these strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country. Ukraine has introduced rolling blackouts to repair the energy grid ahead of winter.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
05:14 GMT 12.11.2022
Air Raid Sirens Go Off in Poltava and Kharkov Regions of Ukraine, Authorities Say
04:32 GMT 12.11.2022
Air Raid Warnings Issued in Parts of Ukraine
Air raid sirens sounded in several Ukrainian regions late on Friday night, according to air raid data from the country’s Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid warnings were in effect in the Ukrainian regions of Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, as well as the Ukraine-controlled part of Kherson Region overnight.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала