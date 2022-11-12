https://sputniknews.com/20221112/lavrov-holds-meeting-with-thai-foreign-minister-in-phnom-penh-1104060164.html

Lavrov Holds Meeting With Thai Foreign Minister in Phnom Penh

PHNOM PENH (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with his Thai counterpart, Don Pramudwinai, on the sidelines of the East Asia... 12.11.2022, Sputnik International

"Very nice to see you again. Thank you for coming to Moscow in September; we had a good meeting. And we will continue," Lavrov said at the beginning of his meeting with Don.The ministers discussed preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Thailand, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the talks."Top-priority areas of bilateral cooperation were discussed, as well as pressing issues of the international and regional agenda, especially in the context of the forthcoming summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Bangkok," the statement read.Thailand is APEC's current chair and will host the annual summit from November 18-19. Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov will head the Russian delegation.Earlier in the day, Lavrov also met with his Indonesian and Vietnamese counterparts on the sidelines of the EAS.Lavrov and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi spoke about cooperation within the G20, bilateral ties and the challenges of integration in the Asia-Pacific during their meeting, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.The EAS is an annual forum held by heads of, originally, 16 countries in the East Asian, Southeast Asian, South Asian and Oceanian regions. In 2011, EAS membership was expanded to 18 states to include the United States and Russia.

