International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221112/held-at-gunpoint-area-51-ufo-researcher-decries-humiliating-fbi-raid--1104055393.html
‘Held at Gunpoint’: Area 51 UFO Researcher Decries ‘Humiliating’ FBI Raid
‘Held at Gunpoint’: Area 51 UFO Researcher Decries ‘Humiliating’ FBI Raid
an area 51 ufo researcher has decried a humiliating fbi raid
2022-11-12T17:25+0000
2022-11-12T17:25+0000
americas
us
ufo
area 51
fbi
unidentified aerial phenomena (uap)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107654/69/1076546907_0:151:1600:1051_1920x0_80_0_0_55da72344a37e4c16398096d1514db61.jpg
Everything from computers to phones and photos were reportedly seized in a joint raid by the FBI and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations on the residences of a popular webmaster and ‘UFO’ researcher linked to the notorious Area 51.Joerg Arnu, whose site, dreamlandresort.com, claims to offer an in-depth look at the conspiracy theories linked to extraterrestrial life, or Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) surrounding the US Air Force military installation, was supposedly held at gunpoint by a team of officers at his Las Vegas home. His home in Rachel was similarly raided, according to reports.The United States Air Force (USAF) facility located within the Nevada Test and Training Range, commonly known as Area 51, has an aura of mystery due to its reputation as purportedly a place used for conducting alien-related probes. Further fascination with the location was fueled amid growing reports of UFO sightings in its vicinity.Joerg Arnu was quoted as previously writing on his website’s message board:The follow-up post lent insight into the reported raids:“Last Thursday very early in the morning my homes in Rachel and in Vegas were searched by a combined team of FBI and AF OSI. I will spare you the details but it got quite tense and humiliating for me in Rachel and for my girlfriend in Vegas. All my laptops, phones, memory sticks, cameras, drone and other items were seized. When it was all over I was left in Rachel with two broken doors, broken furniture inside the house and zero means to communicate. Our Vegas home fared a little better, with only a broken front door and torn down blinds,” he stated.The webmaster deplored the loss of data, from medical files to tax records and passwords.Joerg Arnu speculated that the raid was about “suppressing information,” and “sending a message to the Area 51 community.” “Question is, how far will they go?” queried the UFO researcher.
https://sputniknews.com/20220203/like-nothing-seen-before-new-satellite-image-from-area-51-reveals-mysterious-aircraft-1092710128.html
https://sputniknews.com/20221025/nasa-scientific-team-kicks-off-independent-study-on-ufo-1102608039.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107654/69/1076546907_0:0:1600:1200_1920x0_80_0_0_9aa9a1442acd1f00ccac24ca3677a751.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
area 51 ufo researcher decries humiliating fbi raid, a popular webmaster and ufo researcher linked to the notorious area 51, a popular webmaster, us air force facility within the nevada test and training range, known as area 51, aura of mystery due to its reputation as place used for conducting alien-related probes, growing reports of ufo sightings in its vicinity
area 51 ufo researcher decries humiliating fbi raid, a popular webmaster and ufo researcher linked to the notorious area 51, a popular webmaster, us air force facility within the nevada test and training range, known as area 51, aura of mystery due to its reputation as place used for conducting alien-related probes, growing reports of ufo sightings in its vicinity

‘Held at Gunpoint’: Area 51 UFO Researcher Decries ‘Humiliating’ FBI Raid

17:25 GMT 12.11.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Jacob Bøtter / Area 51An Area 51 warning sign
An Area 51 warning sign - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Jacob Bøtter / Area 51
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Joerg Arnu, webmaster of Dreamland Resort, a website dedicated to the history of Area 51, claims to have been monitoring the mysterious facility located within the Nevada Test and Training Range for years amid numerous UFO conspiracy theories shrouding the place.
Everything from computers to phones and photos were reportedly seized in a joint raid by the FBI and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations on the residences of a popular webmaster and ‘UFO’ researcher linked to the notorious Area 51.
Joerg Arnu, whose site, dreamlandresort.com, claims to offer an in-depth look at the conspiracy theories linked to extraterrestrial life, or Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) surrounding the US Air Force military installation, was supposedly held at gunpoint by a team of officers at his Las Vegas home. His home in Rachel was similarly raided, according to reports.
The United States Air Force (USAF) facility located within the Nevada Test and Training Range, commonly known as Area 51, has an aura of mystery due to its reputation as purportedly a place used for conducting alien-related probes. Further fascination with the location was fueled amid growing reports of UFO sightings in its vicinity.
Zeifman's photo collection of the Nevada Test and Training Range also includes an image capturing the southern reaches of Area 51 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.02.2022
'Like Nothing Seen Before': New Satellite Image From Area 51 Reveals Mysterious Aircraft
3 February, 08:12 GMT
Joerg Arnu was quoted as previously writing on his website’s message board:
“It has been brought to my attention that there is concern about some of the material on this site. I do not believe that collecting or publishing that material is against the law. However, out of an abundance of caution I have removed some material until this is sorted out.”
The follow-up post lent insight into the reported raids:
“Last Thursday very early in the morning my homes in Rachel and in Vegas were searched by a combined team of FBI and AF OSI. I will spare you the details but it got quite tense and humiliating for me in Rachel and for my girlfriend in Vegas. All my laptops, phones, memory sticks, cameras, drone and other items were seized. When it was all over I was left in Rachel with two broken doors, broken furniture inside the house and zero means to communicate. Our Vegas home fared a little better, with only a broken front door and torn down blinds,” he stated.
The webmaster deplored the loss of data, from medical files to tax records and passwords.
“To the best of my knowledge I have not broken the law. The search warrants are not very specific but aerial photos of Area 51 and other installations came up repeatedly. So I have taken those down for now to defuse the situation,” he was reported as writing.
Joerg Arnu speculated that the raid was about “suppressing information,” and “sending a message to the Area 51 community.”
“Question is, how far will they go?” queried the UFO researcher.
NASA logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2022
Science & Tech
NASA Scientific Team Kicks Off Independent Study on UFO
25 October, 10:47 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала