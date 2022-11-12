https://sputniknews.com/20221112/ex-ceo-of-russias-roscosmos-says-plans-mass-production-of-drones-for-troops-in-donbass-1104063022.html

Ex-CEO of Russia's Roscosmos Says Plans Mass Production of Drones for Troops in Donbass

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik that his inspection group of military advisers in the zone of the Russian military... 12.11.2022, Sputnik International

"It is not about buying commercial drones... but about creating and testing... reconnaissance and light attack drones that could have a serious impact on the situation on the front," Rogozin said, adding that these tests could be conducted right at the test sites of the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.According to Rogozin, the group is in close contact with over 10 Russian military developers from different cities that could initiate serial production of military drones.Earlier in the week, Rogozin told Sputnik that had headed the Tsar's Wolves inspection group, which consists of "experienced military advisers and experts with rich military experience."On Thursday, Rogozin announced successful tests in the republic of Donetsk of a "smart sight" for mortars with the participation of the Tsar's Wolves center.

