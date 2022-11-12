International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20221112/ex-ceo-of-russias-roscosmos-says-plans-mass-production-of-drones-for-troops-in-donbass-1104063022.html
Ex-CEO of Russia's Roscosmos Says Plans Mass Production of Drones for Troops in Donbass
Ex-CEO of Russia's Roscosmos Says Plans Mass Production of Drones for Troops in Donbass
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik that his inspection group of military advisers in the zone of the Russian military... 12.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-12T17:29+0000
2022-11-12T18:29+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
dmitry rogozin
drones
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100487650_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f24825ff4a71ba669878886b5bc4f5b4.jpg
"It is not about buying commercial drones... but about creating and testing... reconnaissance and light attack drones that could have a serious impact on the situation on the front," Rogozin said, adding that these tests could be conducted right at the test sites of the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.According to Rogozin, the group is in close contact with over 10 Russian military developers from different cities that could initiate serial production of military drones.Earlier in the week, Rogozin told Sputnik that had headed the Tsar's Wolves inspection group, which consists of "experienced military advisers and experts with rich military experience."On Thursday, Rogozin announced successful tests in the republic of Donetsk of a "smart sight" for mortars with the participation of the Tsar's Wolves center.
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100487650_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_094da44de7dcc3075b43f68fb727b7b3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
dmitry rogozin, drones, donbass
dmitry rogozin, drones, donbass

Ex-CEO of Russia's Roscosmos Says Plans Mass Production of Drones for Troops in Donbass

17:29 GMT 12.11.2022 (Updated: 18:29 GMT 12.11.2022)
© Sputnik / Cyril Norton / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen at a checkpoint at the entrance to a settlement in the Kharkov region in the zone of a special military operation
Russian servicemen at a checkpoint at the entrance to a settlement in the Kharkov region in the zone of a special military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2022
© Sputnik / Cyril Norton
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik that his inspection group of military advisers in the zone of the Russian military operation in Ukraine had been working with military developers to create light attack drones for troops of the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, incorporated into Russia in October.
"It is not about buying commercial drones... but about creating and testing... reconnaissance and light attack drones that could have a serious impact on the situation on the front," Rogozin said, adding that these tests could be conducted right at the test sites of the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.
According to Rogozin, the group is in close contact with over 10 Russian military developers from different cities that could initiate serial production of military drones.
Earlier in the week, Rogozin told Sputnik that had headed the Tsar's Wolves inspection group, which consists of "experienced military advisers and experts with rich military experience."
On Thursday, Rogozin announced successful tests in the republic of Donetsk of a "smart sight" for mortars with the participation of the Tsar's Wolves center.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала