Democrat Mark Kelly Wins Senate Race in Arizona, Reports Say
Democrat Mark Kelly Wins Senate Race in Arizona, Reports Say
Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won re-election in Arizona, defeating Republican challenger Blake Masters, US media report.
US media projections showed on Friday that Kelly was getting re-elected, bringing the Democrats one seat closer to control of the Senate (the GOP and the Democratic Party now each have 49 seats).The Republicans are projected to win the House majority after this week's midterms, but have performed far below expectations. Candidates backed by former US President Donald Trump experienced mixed results while Trump himself acknowledged the midterms were "disappointing."Earlier, it was reported that if neither the Republican nor the Democratic party wins both Arizona and Nevada, control of the Senate will come down to the runoff in Georgia on December 6.
Democrat Mark Kelly Wins Senate Race in Arizona, Reports Say

04:45 GMT 12.11.2022
