At Least 18 People Die in Minibus Crash in Egypt's North - Photos
16:33 GMT 12.11.2022 (Updated: 16:34 GMT 12.11.2022)
© AFP 2022 / KHALED DESOUKIEgyptian emergency services gather near a damaged minibus which that was pulled out of a water canal following a crash in al-Dayris village near the Nile Delta city of Mansoura in the Dakahlia Governorate, some 120Km north of the capital, on November 12, 2022.
CAIRO (Sputnik) - At least 18 people died and six more sustained injuries after a minibus crashed in the province of Dakahlia in Egypt's north, the country's ministry of social solidarity said on Saturday.
According to the authorities, the vehicle overturned and tumbled into a canal.
"Minister of Social Solidarity Nivine El-Kabbag is following the bus incident that occurred near the Mansuriya canal in Dakahlia province, the crash injured six and killed 18 people so far, but the death toll may grow," the ministry said.
Preliminary information suggests that the deadly incident was caused by the driver of the minibus who lost control over the vehicle on a tight curve.
Egyptian authorities are investigating the crash.
Photos have emerged online, allegedly showing the aftermath of the accident.
نعزّي أهلنا من أبناء الشعب المصري بوفاة حوالي 19 شخصًا وإصابة 6 آخرين بجروح إثر سقوط حافلة في قناة مياه في #المنصورة.— محمود (أبو زياد) (@AbuZiad486) November 12, 2022
أدعو الله عز وجل أن يرحمهم ويسكنهم فسيح الجنان ويصبّر قلوب أهلهم وأحبابهم .. pic.twitter.com/kNLsg0t5U0