All Eyes on Georgia as Run-Off Could Decide Senate

All Eyes on Georgia as Run-Off Could Decide Senate

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the balance of power after the pending U.S. midterm election results.

All eyes on Georgia as run-off could decide Senate On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the balance of power after the pending U.S. midterm election results.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystAngie Wong - Journalist and political commentatorAbayomi Azikiwe - Editor of the Pan-African News WireIn the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts spoke with Mark Sleboda about the transfer of Russian forces to the eastern bank of the Dnepr River after pulling back from part of Kherson city.In the second hour, the hosts spoke with journalist Angie Wong about Veterans’ Day and how Georgia’s run-off could decide who controls the US Congress.In the final hour, Fault Lines talked to Abayomi Azikiwe about the truce in Ethiopia's Tigray region and France's decision to end its military operation in Africa.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

