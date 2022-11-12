https://sputniknews.com/20221112/africans-working-in-sicilys-olive-fields-live-in-grim-conditions-report-says-1104047663.html

Africans Working in Sicily's Olive Fields Live in Grim Conditions, Report Says

Africans Working in Sicily's Olive Fields Live in Grim Conditions, Report Says

In this article, you can read about hard conditions the undocumented migrant workers of Sicily live in.

2022-11-12T13:28+0000

2022-11-12T13:28+0000

2022-11-12T13:28+0000

africa

africa

migrants

italy

slave laborers

slave labor

modern slavery

gambia

senegal

tunisia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0c/1104046534_0:123:3073:1851_1920x0_80_0_0_a96f0a411f89d098d75a214aec7f2515.jpg

African immigrants who harvest olives in Sicily, Italy live with no access to running water, proper sewage or electricity, a British media outlet reported after a visit to an immigrant "ghetto" near the town of Campobello di Mazara.The workers' may be paid as little as $2 an hour because they have no legal status, and have become sucked into the gang-master system known as "caporalato", which means that the migrants do not work directly for the farmers. Every year during the harvest which lasts from September to November, the migrant camp is filled with more than 1,000 people without official papers, most of whom reportedly come from Gambia, Senegal and Tunisia.The life in the camp is highly insecure with reports of cases of drug dealing and sex work. In 2021, a fire destroyed much of the camp, killing a young immigrant.In October, a protest march was organized by African immigrants and Italian activists to commemorate the first anniversary of the fire and call for better conditions for those living in camps.Issa, a Gambian immigrant who participated in the protest, commented on another tragic case. In 2021, a 27-year-old Malian farm worker called Camara Fantamadi, died after picking tomatoes during extremely hot weather in Puglia.Recently, Sicily registered a European hot weather record of 48C. The mediterranean island at the southern tip of Italy is right in the epicenter of Europe's heatwaves caused by the climate change.The "caporalato" system was made illegal by the Italian government in 2011. In 2016, relying on gang-masters' services became punishable by imprisonment. However, undocumented migrants remain unprotected by the law.According to the UN, between 450,000 and 500,000 irregular migrants are working in Italy's agricultural sector.

africa

gambia

senegal

tunisia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Petr Baryshnikov

Petr Baryshnikov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Petr Baryshnikov

illegal immigration, immigrants in europe, african immigrants, sicily olives, migrants in italy