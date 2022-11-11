International
World Needs Russian Grain Irrespective of Other Countries' Attitude to Moscow: WFP Head
World Needs Russian Grain Irrespective of Other Countries' Attitude to Moscow: WFP Head
World Needs Russian Grain Irrespective of Other Countries' Attitude to Moscow: WFP Head

12:55 GMT 11.11.2022
Wheat harvest in Russia's Kaliningrad Region
PARIS (Sputnik) - All countries must cooperate in the implementation of the grain deal since the world needs grain and fertilizers from Russia, whether other states "love it or not," David Beasley, the executive director of the World Food Program (WFP), told Sputnik.
WFP is doing everything possible to ensure that the grain deal will remain in force and be extended, Beasley said.
Last week, Russia suspended its participation in the UN-mediated grain deal for several days after its ships were attacked by Ukraine in the Black Sea. Moscow returned to the deal after receiving guarantees from Kiev that it would refrain from using the grain corridor for military purposes, following mediation by Turkey and the UN.

After returning to the grain deal, the Kremlin said that Russia was still undecided about whether to extend it beyond the November 19 deadline. Moscow has repeatedly said the agreement was not effective in bringing grain and fertilizer to developing countries, while sanctions continue to hinder Russia's food exports, even though the deal was supposed to guarantee their free flow to global markets.
On October 29, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said that Russia was ready to supply up to 500,000 tonnes of grain to struggling nations at no cost in the next four months and fully replace the Ukrainian grain exports, as well as organize grain deliveries to all concerned countries at reasonable prices. Patrushev noted that Russia had already harvested 150 million tonnes of grain this year, while its export potential is estimated at over 50 million tonnes.
