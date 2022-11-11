International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221111/uk-mp-claims-westminster-has-whisper-list-of-politicians-to-avoid-1104001754.html
UK MP Claims Westminster Has ‘Whisper List’ of Politicians to Avoid
UK MP Claims Westminster Has ‘Whisper List’ of Politicians to Avoid
A British MP belonging to the Labour Party, revealed the existence of an alleged "whisper list" which contains the names of around 40 politicians in... 11.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-11T09:53+0000
2022-11-11T09:53+0000
world
uk
uk parliament
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1c/1095125100_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_76c851b5a77cfd1b577b132a62e2e0e9.png
On Thursday, Charlotte Nichols said in an interview on UK radio, that she had been told to avoid certain members of the House of Commons “as far as possible” as the people are known for “bullying or sexual misconduct”.According to the 31-year-old MP for Warrington North, the list is not 100 percent complete.“Everyone will know of a whisper network list of people to avoid in Parliament. When I joined [in 2019], I was sat down and told of people I should never accept a drink from, never be alone with and avoid as far as possible, to stay safe,” she added.In recent months, the UK Parliament has been rocked by a series of scandals over alleged bullying or harassment from MPs.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1c/1095125100_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_72d45d77bb41669e52a12db03c6d1e8c.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
british labor party, uk, parliament, westminster, whisper list
british labor party, uk, parliament, westminster, whisper list

UK MP Claims Westminster Has ‘Whisper List’ of Politicians to Avoid

09:53 GMT 11.11.2022
CC BY 3.0 / UK Parliament / Chamber of the House of CommonsChamber of the House of Commons
Chamber of the House of Commons - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2022
CC BY 3.0 / UK Parliament / Chamber of the House of Commons
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
A British MP belonging to the Labour Party, revealed the existence of an alleged "whisper list" which contains the names of around 40 politicians in Westminster to whom people are advised to give a wide berth.
On Thursday, Charlotte Nichols said in an interview on UK radio, that she had been told to avoid certain members of the House of Commons “as far as possible” as the people are known for “bullying or sexual misconduct”.
“We need to be aware of these MPs from a range of political parties for our friends’ sake who may visit parliament, for our staffers’ sake and of course for our own safety and professional reputation as well,” Charlotte Nichols said.
According to the 31-year-old MP for Warrington North, the list is not 100 percent complete.
“Everyone will know of a whisper network list of people to avoid in Parliament. When I joined [in 2019], I was sat down and told of people I should never accept a drink from, never be alone with and avoid as far as possible, to stay safe,” she added.
In recent months, the UK Parliament has been rocked by a series of scandals over alleged bullying or harassment from MPs.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала