UK MP Claims Westminster Has ‘Whisper List’ of Politicians to Avoid

On Thursday, Charlotte Nichols said in an interview on UK radio, that she had been told to avoid certain members of the House of Commons “as far as possible” as the people are known for “bullying or sexual misconduct”.According to the 31-year-old MP for Warrington North, the list is not 100 percent complete.“Everyone will know of a whisper network list of people to avoid in Parliament. When I joined [in 2019], I was sat down and told of people I should never accept a drink from, never be alone with and avoid as far as possible, to stay safe,” she added.In recent months, the UK Parliament has been rocked by a series of scandals over alleged bullying or harassment from MPs.

