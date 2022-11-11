https://sputniknews.com/20221111/uk-mp-claims-westminster-has-whisper-list-of-politicians-to-avoid-1104001754.html
UK MP Claims Westminster Has ‘Whisper List’ of Politicians to Avoid
UK MP Claims Westminster Has 'Whisper List' of Politicians to Avoid
A British MP belonging to the Labour Party, revealed the existence of an alleged "whisper list" which contains the names of around 40 politicians in Westminster to whom people are advised to give a wide berth.
On Thursday, Charlotte Nichols said in an interview on UK radio, that she had been told to avoid certain members of the House of Commons "as far as possible" as the people are known for "bullying or sexual misconduct".According to the 31-year-old MP for Warrington North, the list is not 100 percent complete."Everyone will know of a whisper network list of people to avoid in Parliament. When I joined [in 2019], I was sat down and told of people I should never accept a drink from, never be alone with and avoid as far as possible, to stay safe," she added.In recent months, the UK Parliament has been rocked by a series of scandals over alleged bullying or harassment from MPs.
UK MP Claims Westminster Has ‘Whisper List’ of Politicians to Avoid
A British MP belonging to the Labour Party, revealed the existence of an alleged "whisper list" which contains the names of around 40 politicians in Westminster to whom people are advised to give a wide berth.
On Thursday, Charlotte Nichols said in an interview on UK radio, that she had been told to avoid certain members of the House of Commons “as far as possible” as the people are known for “bullying or sexual misconduct”.
“We need to be aware of these MPs from a range of political parties for our friends’ sake who may visit parliament, for our staffers’ sake and of course for our own safety and professional reputation as well,” Charlotte Nichols said.
According to the 31-year-old MP for Warrington North, the list is not 100 percent complete.
“Everyone will know of a whisper network list of people to avoid in Parliament. When I joined [in 2019], I was sat down and told of people I should never accept a drink from, never be alone with and avoid as far as possible, to stay safe,” she added.
In recent months, the UK Parliament has been rocked by a series of scandals
over alleged bullying or harassment from MPs.