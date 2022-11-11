International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221111/uk-heading-into-recession-as-economy-shrinks-in-third-quarter-1104021161.html
UK Heading Into Recession as Economy Shrinks in Third Quarter
UK Heading Into Recession as Economy Shrinks in Third Quarter
The UK is languishing under the cost-of-living crisis prompted by sanctions on Russian fuel, food and fertiliser imports, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI)... 11.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-11T15:42+0000
2022-11-11T15:42+0000
world
uk
uk office of national statistics (ons)
britain
great britain
recession
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0b/1104022000_0:140:3072:1868_1920x0_80_0_0_b3946185e350820c6d0a1805f0d89459.jpg
The UK is on course for a recession after the economy contracted by 0.2 per cent between July and September.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) announced the slump in gross domestic product (GDP) in the third quarter.That backed up the Bank of England's assessment last week that the UK was already in a recession — defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth — when it raised interest rates by a nearly-unprecedented 0.75 per cent in a bid to tame rampant inflation fuelled by the energy crisis.Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said the news would mean austerity measures than those he instituted after replacing his short-live predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng in October.The chancellor sought to blame the looming recession on Moscow — and not Western sanctions and embargoes on Russia's fossil fuel exports in response to its military operation in Ukraine.Russia has repeatedly refuted the accusations it has been receiving from the West concerning its alleged fault in Europe's energy crisis. Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as other high-ranking Russian officials have stressed many times that Europe's energy crisis had started long before the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. Global energy prices began to rise in the fall of 2021. It happened due to a wide range of factors, among them growing energy demand, unusually cool weather and the countries' failure to stock up on natural gas during summer months, as well as rising competition for a shrinking pool of supply between Europe and Asia.
https://sputniknews.com/20221111/uk-chancellor-reportedly-has-austerity-spending-squeeze-planned-post-2025-election-1104015022.html
britain
great britain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0b/1104022000_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7fc6fb6eba7c3ee567aac876cc476f15.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, uk office of national statistics (ons), britain, great britain, recession
uk, uk office of national statistics (ons), britain, great britain, recession

UK Heading Into Recession as Economy Shrinks in Third Quarter

15:42 GMT 11.11.2022
© AP Photo / Kirsty WigglesworthPedestrians pass a closed down money exchange shop on Oxford Street in London
Pedestrians pass a closed down money exchange shop on Oxford Street in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2022
© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
The UK is languishing under the cost-of-living crisis prompted by sanctions on Russian fuel, food and fertiliser imports, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate of inflation running at over 10 per cent and energy bills multiplying — forcing many small businesses to close.
The UK is on course for a recession after the economy contracted by 0.2 per cent between July and September.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) announced the slump in gross domestic product (GDP) in the third quarter.
That backed up the Bank of England's assessment last week that the UK was already in a recession — defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth — when it raised interest rates by a nearly-unprecedented 0.75 per cent in a bid to tame rampant inflation fuelled by the energy crisis.
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said the news would mean austerity measures than those he instituted after replacing his short-live predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng in October.
"I am under no illusion that there is a tough road ahead — one which will require extremely difficult decisions to restore confidence and economic stability," Hunt said. "But to achieve long-term, sustainable growth, we need to grip inflation, balance the books and get debt falling. There is no other way."
British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt leaves 10 Downing Street after being appointed by Prime Minister Liz Truss - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2022
World
UK Chancellor Reportedly Has 'Austerity' Spending Squeeze Planned Post-2025 Election
12:33 GMT
The chancellor sought to blame the looming recession on Moscow — and not Western sanctions and embargoes on Russia's fossil fuel exports in response to its military operation in Ukraine.
Russia has repeatedly refuted the accusations it has been receiving from the West concerning its alleged fault in Europe's energy crisis. Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as other high-ranking Russian officials have stressed many times that Europe's energy crisis had started long before the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. Global energy prices began to rise in the fall of 2021. It happened due to a wide range of factors, among them growing energy demand, unusually cool weather and the countries' failure to stock up on natural gas during summer months, as well as rising competition for a shrinking pool of supply between Europe and Asia.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала