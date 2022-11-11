https://sputniknews.com/20221111/s-korean-police-officer-probed-over-itaewon-stampede-found-dead-reports-say-1104025153.html

S. Korean Police Officer Probed Over Itaewon Stampede Found Dead, Reports Say

S. Korean Police Officer Probed Over Itaewon Stampede Found Dead, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A police officer of the Yongsan district in Seoul who was under investigation in connection with the deadly Halloween stampede was found... 11.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-11T14:02+0000

2022-11-11T14:02+0000

2022-11-11T14:02+0000

world

south korea

police

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/02/1102938790_0:97:3073:1825_1920x0_80_0_0_6f9dd89ac2bb0cce106ec4196856f803.jpg

The 55-year-old senior police officer, who is known by his surname, Jeong, was charged with abuse of authority, destruction of evidence and professional negligence, the South Korean Yonhap news agency said.Police suspected Jeong of trying to cover up inaction by ordering his colleague to delete after the tragedy an internal report that warned the police of possible safety accidents during Halloween. Jeong was suspended from his duties after the investigation was formally launched, according to Yonhap.The news agency also reported that the man sent messages "suggesting suicide" to his friends and colleagues the day before.Earlier in the week, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol harshly criticized police for the failure to act appropriately in response to the tragedy, saying that the police held full responsibility for not preventing the accident.The deadly crowd crush occurred on October 29 in the narrow alleyways of the popular nightlife district of Itaewon, as thousands gathered to celebrate the first post COVID-19 restriction-free Halloween festival. According to the latest data, 156 people died, while 30 others were seriously injured. Most of the victims were in their twenties and thirties.

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

south korea, police officer, itaewon stampede