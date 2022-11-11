https://sputniknews.com/20221111/russian-us-meeting-on-new-start-to-be-held-in-november-december-senior-diplomat-1104011502.html
Russian-US Meeting on New START to Be Held in November-December: Senior Diplomat
Russian-US Meeting on New START to Be Held in November-December: Senior Diplomat
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian-US bilateral consultative commission on the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) will meet in Cairo in late... 11.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-11T09:38+0000
2022-11-11T09:38+0000
2022-11-11T09:38+0000
military
russia
us
new start treaty
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1f/1082502233_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_966eb9a746d3676e4d00e9ef2d56b17b.jpg
"Yes, I can confirm it. This information [about the meeting in Cairo] is true. A face-to-face meeting of the bilateral consultative commission will take place after a long break caused by the COVID-19 restrictions. It will last about a week — from late November to the first days of December," Ryabkov said.The Russian delegation will be led by Vladimir Leontiev, Ryabkov's special representative and concurrently the deputy director of the Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry.In February 2021, Moscow and Washington extended the only remaining nuclear arms treaty for five more years without any renegotiation of its terms. New START is now set to expire on February 5, 2026.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1f/1082502233_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d5088aa4f3d8b96ad1ad0dc853d06420.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, us, new start treaty, cairo
russia, us, new start treaty, cairo
Russian-US Meeting on New START to Be Held in November-December: Senior Diplomat
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian-US bilateral consultative commission on the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) will meet in Cairo in late November-early December, with the resumption of inspections to be on the agenda of the talks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.
"Yes, I can confirm it. This information [about the meeting in Cairo] is true. A face-to-face meeting of the bilateral consultative commission will take place after a long break caused by the COVID-19 restrictions. It will last about a week — from late November to the first days of December," Ryabkov said.
The Russian delegation will be led by Vladimir Leontiev, Ryabkov's special representative and concurrently the deputy director of the Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry.
"The resumption of START inspections is one of the many issues on the agenda of the upcoming event," the Russian deputy foreign minister added.
In February 2021, Moscow and Washington extended the only remaining nuclear arms treaty for five more years without any renegotiation of its terms. New START
is now set to expire on February 5, 2026.