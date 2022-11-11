https://sputniknews.com/20221111/russian-us-meeting-on-new-start-to-be-held-in-november-december-senior-diplomat-1104011502.html

Russian-US Meeting on New START to Be Held in November-December: Senior Diplomat

Russian-US Meeting on New START to Be Held in November-December: Senior Diplomat

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian-US bilateral consultative commission on the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) will meet in Cairo in late... 11.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-11T09:38+0000

2022-11-11T09:38+0000

2022-11-11T09:38+0000

military

russia

us

new start treaty

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1f/1082502233_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_966eb9a746d3676e4d00e9ef2d56b17b.jpg

"Yes, I can confirm it. This information [about the meeting in Cairo] is true. A face-to-face meeting of the bilateral consultative commission will take place after a long break caused by the COVID-19 restrictions. It will last about a week — from late November to the first days of December," Ryabkov said.The Russian delegation will be led by Vladimir Leontiev, Ryabkov's special representative and concurrently the deputy director of the Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry.In February 2021, Moscow and Washington extended the only remaining nuclear arms treaty for five more years without any renegotiation of its terms. New START is now set to expire on February 5, 2026.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, us, new start treaty, cairo