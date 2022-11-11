https://sputniknews.com/20221111/russian-central-bank-to-disclose-2022-financial-performance-of-banks-official-1104007527.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Central Bank of Russia plans to disclose reports on the financial performance of banks by the end of 2022, the head of the bank's Department of Banking Regulation and Analytics, Alexander Danilov, said on Friday.
"We will try to disclose the data on the financial performance of banks," Danilov said on the sidelines of the Finopolis forum, adding that the Central Bank hopes to move to a more detailed disclosure system, including a sectoral one.
According to Danilov, the Central Bank
will begin with the publication of the profits of the banking sector.
Earlier on Thursday, the head of the Central Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, said that there are currently discussions in Russia about the format of information disclosure by banks starting 2023. At the moment, banks are disclosing incomplete reports with only partial indicators.
The head of the Central bank believes that it is high time for the banks to disclose main financial indicators by which investors, clients and other concerned parties will be able to see the financial situation of certain organizations.