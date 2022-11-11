https://sputniknews.com/20221111/republicans-promise-to-start-investigation-against-hunter-biden-in-case-of-victory-1104013700.html

Republicans Promise to Start Investigation Against Hunter Biden in Case of Victory

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Republican Congressman James Comer said on Thursday that in the event Republicans win a majority in the House of Representatives an... 11.11.2022, Sputnik International

“Newsweek came out with a poll that said 52% of Americans want to see an investigation into the Biden family’s business dealings, so that’s what we are going to provide in a Republican majority,” Comer said in an interview with Fox News.He also said that Joe Biden himself was involved in his son's illegal activities, including tax evasion and influence peddling, according to Fox News.Comer as a ranking member of the US House Committee on Oversight and Reform will become chair of the committee if Republicans regain control of the lower chamber, which will allow him to start an investigation. Republicans have been issuing warnings about starting an investigation for years before the 2022 US Midterm election, but had no legislative authority.Since 2018, Hunter Biden has been under a series of investigations into tax-related crimes, drug use, money laundering and illegal business dealings in foreign countries including Ukraine and China. On Wednesday, President Biden said that US citizens want to "move on" from these investigations.

