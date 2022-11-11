https://sputniknews.com/20221111/putin-discusses-food-security-with-car-president-confirms-russia-is-ready-to-supply-1104017518.html
Putin Discusses Food Security With CAR President, Confirms Russia Is Ready to Supply
Putin Discusses Food Security With CAR President, Confirms Russia Is Ready to Supply
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Central African Republic President Faustin Archange Touadera on Friday to... 11.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-11T13:33+0000
2022-11-11T13:33+0000
2022-11-11T13:33+0000
africa
russia
central african republic
food
food exports
grain
grain exports
grain supply
vladimir putin
fertilizer
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0b/1104015865_0:0:2837:1597_1920x0_80_0_0_ccf75d73f2b29c8122014b5b7a32c2c0.jpg
"In an exchange of views on the issue of food security, Vladimir Putin confirmed Russia's readiness to contribute to the provision of agricultural products and fertilizers to the African countries," the Kremlin said in a statement.Both leaders expressed their intention to enhance political, trade and economic cooperation, including on fuel and energy. "A mutual attitude to intensify cooperation in the political and economic sectors was expressed [by the leaders]," the statement said.In addition, Putin and his counterpart agreed on the continuation of interaction to strengthen the sovereignty, safety and stability of the CAR. According to the Kremlin, Touadera expressed gratitude for the manifold assistance provided by Russia to his country, and confirmed the intention to take part in the second Russia-Africa summit, which has been scheduled for the summer of 2023 in St Petersburg.Earlier, the Central African Republic - among other countries - abstained when voting on the antiRussian resolution in the UN General Assembly, which did not recognize referendums in the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. Observers from the African nation were also present in September referendums in Russia.
russia
central african republic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0b/1104015865_106:0:2837:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_eac3941a2e8d112550c5a51ee880e73d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
central african republic, food deal, grain deal, ukraine grain deal, russian president, russia-africa relations
central african republic, food deal, grain deal, ukraine grain deal, russian president, russia-africa relations
Putin Discusses Food Security With CAR President, Confirms Russia Is Ready to Supply
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Central African Republic President Faustin Archange Touadera on Friday to discuss food security in Africa and Russia's readiness to supply agricultural products and fertilizers.
"In an exchange of views on the issue of food security, Vladimir Putin confirmed Russia's readiness to contribute to the provision of agricultural products and fertilizers to the African countries," the Kremlin said in a statement.
Both leaders expressed their intention to enhance political, trade and economic cooperation, including on fuel and energy. "A mutual attitude to intensify cooperation in the political and economic sectors was expressed [by the leaders]," the statement said.
In addition, Putin and his counterpart agreed on the continuation of interaction to strengthen the sovereignty, safety and stability of the CAR.
According to the Kremlin, Touadera expressed gratitude for the manifold assistance provided by Russia to his country, and confirmed the intention to take part in the second Russia-Africa summit, which has been scheduled for the summer of 2023 in St Petersburg.
Earlier, the Central African Republic - among other countries - abstained when voting on the antiRussian resolution in the UN General Assembly, which did not recognize referendums in the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. Observers from the African nation were also present
in September referendums in Russia.