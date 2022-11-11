https://sputniknews.com/20221111/putin-discusses-food-security-with-car-president-confirms-russia-is-ready-to-supply-1104017518.html

Putin Discusses Food Security With CAR President, Confirms Russia Is Ready to Supply

Putin Discusses Food Security With CAR President, Confirms Russia Is Ready to Supply

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Central African Republic President Faustin Archange Touadera on Friday to... 11.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-11T13:33+0000

2022-11-11T13:33+0000

2022-11-11T13:33+0000

africa

russia

central african republic

food

food exports

grain

grain exports

grain supply

vladimir putin

fertilizer

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0b/1104015865_0:0:2837:1597_1920x0_80_0_0_ccf75d73f2b29c8122014b5b7a32c2c0.jpg

"In an exchange of views on the issue of food security, Vladimir Putin confirmed Russia's readiness to contribute to the provision of agricultural products and fertilizers to the African countries," the Kremlin said in a statement.Both leaders expressed their intention to enhance political, trade and economic cooperation, including on fuel and energy. "A mutual attitude to intensify cooperation in the political and economic sectors was expressed [by the leaders]," the statement said.In addition, Putin and his counterpart agreed on the continuation of interaction to strengthen the sovereignty, safety and stability of the CAR. According to the Kremlin, Touadera expressed gratitude for the manifold assistance provided by Russia to his country, and confirmed the intention to take part in the second Russia-Africa summit, which has been scheduled for the summer of 2023 in St Petersburg.Earlier, the Central African Republic - among other countries - abstained when voting on the antiRussian resolution in the UN General Assembly, which did not recognize referendums in the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. Observers from the African nation were also present in September referendums in Russia.

russia

central african republic

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

central african republic, food deal, grain deal, ukraine grain deal, russian president, russia-africa relations