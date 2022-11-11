https://sputniknews.com/20221111/nfl-washington-commanders-sued-for-charges-of-misleading-on-probe---dc-attorney-general-1103999753.html

NFL, Washington Commanders Sued for Charges of Misleading on Probe - DC Attorney General

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The National Football League (NFL) and Washington Commanders, along with their respective owners, are being sued for allegedly... 11.11.2022, Sputnik International

"Today, we’re filing a consumer protection lawsuit, a civil lawsuit against Dan Snyder, the Washington commanders, the National Football League, and the NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for colluding to deceive residents of the district of Columbia about their investigation into a toxic workplace culture that impacted employees, especially women," Racine said during a press conference on Thursday.The lawsuit alleges that Snyder lied to the consumers when affirming he was totally unaware of the toxic culture in the DC Commanders, as "evidence" has shown that he oversaw everything and even encouraged the behaviors, Racine said.Racine also noted that because of most of the alleged actions taking place outside of the district he is cannot file a workplace misconduct lawsuit because it falls out of his jurisdiction.Furthermore, Racine added that Snyder’s "false statements" were meant to protect his continued financial benefits as the head of the Commanders.Another part of the lawsuit targets the repeated "misleading" statements regarding the investigations into alleged sexual harassment.In early April, New York Attorney General, and five other attorney generals addressed a letter to the NFL, requesting that Commissioner Goodell look into the allegations of gender violence made by over two dozens employees.

