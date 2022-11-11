https://sputniknews.com/20221111/many-us-mexican-central-asian-nationals-fight-on-lpr-side---foreign-ministry-1104000401.html

Many US, Mexican, Central Asian Nationals Fight on LPR Side - Foreign Ministry

LUHANSK (Sputnik) - Many nationals of the United States, Mexico, and Central Asian countries are fighting on the side of the People's Militia of the Lugansk... 11.11.2022, Sputnik International

"Many foreign fighters stood up to defend the republics of Donbas. Nationals of Abkhazia, South Ossetia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, the US, Serbia, and other countries are among them," a ministry's spokesman said.He added that the mentioned foreigners are fighting on the side of the LPR People's Militia.Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine and to completely liberate Donbass. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and ramped up their military support to Ukraine.

