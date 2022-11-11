LIVE UPDATES: Kiev Region's Authorities Ban Use of Holiday Illumination - Governor

Kiev Region's Authorities Ban Use of Holiday Illumination - Governor

Kiev Region Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said on Thursday that the use of garlands and other holiday illumination was prohibited in the region.



"The use of holiday illumination — garlands, light decorations, and suchlike — is prohibited on the territory of the Kiev region," Kuleba said on Telegram.



The governor noted that the measure is caused by the need to save energy, and it applies to municipal, commercial, and state property.