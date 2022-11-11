International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2022
Russian Precision Strikes on Ukraine
On 10 October, Russia conducted precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure, which was later confirmed by the country's President Vladimir Putin. The strikes came in the wake of a terrorist attack against the Russian Crimean Bridge by the Ukrainian special services.
https://sputniknews.com/20221111/live-updates-kiev-regions-authorities-ban-use-of-holiday-illumination---governor-1104001469.html
LIVE UPDATES: Kiev Region's Authorities Ban Use of Holiday Illumination - Governor
LIVE UPDATES: Kiev Region's Authorities Ban Use of Holiday Illumination - Governor
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February, after the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against... 11.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-11T04:55+0000
2022-11-11T04:55+0000
russian precision strikes on ukraine
ukraine
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/02/1102934344_53:0:3692:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_63b8eb71757c6918918f0704aeb0322a.jpg
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/02/1102934344_508:0:3237:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f0eaee9cbe3054cc8d03553d8d3211ce.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, russia, military operation, infrastructure, donetsk, lugansk, zelensky
ukraine, russia, military operation, infrastructure, donetsk, lugansk, zelensky
A photograph shows a view of Kiev late on October 11, 2022 during a rolling blackout of parts of districts of the Ukrainian capital following rocket attacks - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Kiev Region's Authorities Ban Use of Holiday Illumination - Governor

04:55 GMT 11.11.2022
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February, after the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, western countries have rolled out a comprehensive campaign of sanctions against Moscow and ramped up their military support to Ukraine.
Ukrainian energy, military, and communications infrastructure have been targeted by the Russian armed forces since 10 October in retaliation for the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which Moscow says was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on 1 November that some 40 percent of Ukraine's energy infrastructure was damaged, which has led to massive power cuts.
Follow Sputnik's live coverage to learn more!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
04:56 GMT 11.11.2022
Kiev Region's Authorities Ban Use of Holiday Illumination - Governor
Kiev Region Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said on Thursday that the use of garlands and other holiday illumination was prohibited in the region.

"The use of holiday illumination — garlands, light decorations, and suchlike — is prohibited on the territory of the Kiev region," Kuleba said on Telegram.

The governor noted that the measure is caused by the need to save energy, and it applies to municipal, commercial, and state property.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала