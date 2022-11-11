LIVE UPDATES: Kiev Region's Authorities Ban Use of Holiday Illumination - Governor

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February, after the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, western countries have rolled out a comprehensive campaign of sanctions against Moscow and ramped up their military support to Ukraine.
Ukrainian energy, military, and communications infrastructure have been targeted by the Russian armed forces since 10 October in retaliation for the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which Moscow says was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on 1 November that some 40 percent of Ukraine's energy infrastructure was damaged, which has led to massive power cuts.
04:56 GMT 11.11.2022
Kiev Region's Authorities Ban Use of Holiday Illumination - Governor
Kiev Region Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said on Thursday that the use of garlands and other holiday illumination was prohibited in the region.
"The use of holiday illumination — garlands, light decorations, and suchlike — is prohibited on the territory of the Kiev region," Kuleba said on Telegram.
The governor noted that the measure is caused by the need to save energy, and it applies to municipal, commercial, and state property.