Veteran war journalist Elijah Magnier joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss President Joe Biden's suspicions about Elon Musk's foreign business deals, the Russian partial withdrawal from Kherson, continuing demonstrations in Iran, and Turkey's pressure on NATO hopefuls in Scandinavia.Political scientist, analyst and professor at Towson University Ray Baker discusses the midterm contests yet to be called, Murdoch-owned media's attacks on Trump, and the future of both the Republican and Democratic parties.Robert Hockett, professor of law and of public policy at Cornell University in New York, senior counsel at Westwood Capital and a fellow of The Century Foundation, discusses October's inflation report, how the economy affected midterm races, and the ongoing cryptocurrency crisis.The Misfits also discuss the sentencing of a couple for plot to sell nuclear secrets; DC suing Dan Snyder, the Washington Commanders, and the NFL, and the ongoing instability and micromanagement of Twitter under Elon Musk.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Inflation and Iranian Protests Continue, and Midterms Fallout
04:49 GMT 11.11.2022 (Updated: 09:50 GMT 11.11.2022)
Former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis butt heads as the GOP signals a crossroads moment.
Veteran war journalist Elijah Magnier joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss President Joe Biden’s suspicions about Elon Musk’s foreign business deals, the Russian partial withdrawal from Kherson, continuing demonstrations in Iran, and Turkey’s pressure on NATO hopefuls in Scandinavia.
Political scientist, analyst and professor at Towson University Ray Baker discusses the midterm contests yet to be called, Murdoch-owned media’s attacks on Trump, and the future of both the Republican and Democratic parties.
Robert Hockett, professor of law and of public policy at Cornell University in New York, senior counsel at Westwood Capital and a fellow of The Century Foundation, discusses October’s inflation report, how the economy affected midterm races, and the ongoing cryptocurrency crisis.
The Misfits also discuss the sentencing of a couple for plot to sell nuclear secrets; DC suing Dan Snyder, the Washington Commanders, and the NFL, and the ongoing instability and micromanagement of Twitter under Elon Musk.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik