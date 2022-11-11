https://sputniknews.com/20221111/ftx-crypto-exchange-goes-bankrupt-ceo-replaced-by-figure-registered-by-sec-for-insider-trading-1104028797.html

FTX Crypto Exchange Goes Bankrupt, CEO Replaced by Figure Registered by SEC for Insider Trading

FTX Crypto Exchange Goes Bankrupt, CEO Replaced by Figure Registered by SEC for Insider Trading

Earlier this week, Binance canceled plans to acquire rival cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which would have saved FTX from a liquidity crisis, based on rumors... 11.11.2022, Sputnik International

The crypto exchange FTX Group announced on Friday that it had initiated Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the United States and its CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, had resigned and been replaced with John J. Ray III. “The FTX Group has valuable assets that can only be effectively administered in an organized, joint process. I want to ensure [sic] every employee, customer, creditor, contract party, stockholder, investor, governmental authority, and other stakeholder that we are going to conduct this effort with diligence, thoroughness and transparency. Stakeholders should understand that events have been fast-moving and the new team is engaged only recently. Stakeholders should review the materials filed on the docket of the proceedings over the coming days for more information.”The FTX Group includes the FTX.com entity as well as FTX US, Alameda Research and “approximately 130 additional affiliated companies.”The decision comes at the end of a tumultuous two weeks that began with CoinDesk revealing that Alameda, a quantitative trading firm also set up by Bankman-Fried, held billions in collateral from FTX in the form of FTT, the exchange token issued by FTX - a sizeable portion of the total FTT in circulation. Days later, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao announced his company was selling its entire portfolio of FTT, triggering a sharp decline in FTT’s value and a subsequent bank run on FTX.The man now appointed to save FTX, Ray, is also the person brought in to help steer Enron after it went bankrupt in 2001, according to his website. However, he has his own history with the SEC. Documents on file with the agency show he has been accused of insider trading at three separate companies.

