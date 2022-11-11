https://sputniknews.com/20221111/ftx-crypto-exchange-goes-bankrupt-ceo-replaced-by-figure-registered-by-sec-for-insider-trading-1104028797.html
FTX Crypto Exchange Goes Bankrupt, CEO Replaced by Figure Registered by SEC for Insider Trading
FTX Crypto Exchange Goes Bankrupt, CEO Replaced by Figure Registered by SEC for Insider Trading
Earlier this week, Binance canceled plans to acquire rival cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which would have saved FTX from a liquidity crisis, based on rumors... 11.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-11T17:31+0000
2022-11-11T17:31+0000
2022-11-11T17:31+0000
americas
ftx
bankruptcy
crypto-trading exchange
binance
us securities and exchange commission (sec)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/08/1090569401_0:0:1921:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0ee853b387b24b0126c0b64e8562ca18.jpg
The crypto exchange FTX Group announced on Friday that it had initiated Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the United States and its CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, had resigned and been replaced with John J. Ray III. “The FTX Group has valuable assets that can only be effectively administered in an organized, joint process. I want to ensure [sic] every employee, customer, creditor, contract party, stockholder, investor, governmental authority, and other stakeholder that we are going to conduct this effort with diligence, thoroughness and transparency. Stakeholders should understand that events have been fast-moving and the new team is engaged only recently. Stakeholders should review the materials filed on the docket of the proceedings over the coming days for more information.”The FTX Group includes the FTX.com entity as well as FTX US, Alameda Research and “approximately 130 additional affiliated companies.”The decision comes at the end of a tumultuous two weeks that began with CoinDesk revealing that Alameda, a quantitative trading firm also set up by Bankman-Fried, held billions in collateral from FTX in the form of FTT, the exchange token issued by FTX - a sizeable portion of the total FTT in circulation. Days later, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao announced his company was selling its entire portfolio of FTT, triggering a sharp decline in FTT’s value and a subsequent bank run on FTX.The man now appointed to save FTX, Ray, is also the person brought in to help steer Enron after it went bankrupt in 2001, according to his website. However, he has his own history with the SEC. Documents on file with the agency show he has been accused of insider trading at three separate companies.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/08/1090569401_0:0:1707:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_9cf71514f97b0599d621b70c8652abea.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ftx, bankruptcy, crypto-trading exchange, binance, us securities and exchange commission (sec)
ftx, bankruptcy, crypto-trading exchange, binance, us securities and exchange commission (sec)
FTX Crypto Exchange Goes Bankrupt, CEO Replaced by Figure Registered by SEC for Insider Trading
Earlier this week, Binance canceled plans to acquire rival cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which would have saved FTX from a liquidity crisis, based on rumors mishandling consumer funds and that the company was under investigation by a US government agency.
The crypto exchange FTX Group announced on Friday that it had initiated Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the United States and its CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, had resigned and been replaced with John J. Ray III.
“The immediate relief of Chapter 11 is appropriate to provide the FTX Group the opportunity to assess its situation and develop a process to maximize recoveries for stakeholders,” Ray said in a statement.
“The FTX Group has valuable assets that can only be effectively administered in an organized, joint process. I want to ensure [sic] every employee, customer, creditor, contract party, stockholder, investor, governmental authority, and other stakeholder that we are going to conduct this effort with diligence, thoroughness and transparency. Stakeholders should understand that events have been fast-moving and the new team is engaged only recently. Stakeholders should review the materials filed on the docket of the proceedings over the coming days for more information.”
The FTX Group includes the FTX.com entity as well as FTX US, Alameda Research and “approximately 130 additional affiliated companies.”
Shan Jun Fok, co-founder of Hong Kong-based crypto investment firm Moonvault Partners, told CNN
that “Everyone’s a little bit in shock. A lot of people trusted FTX as the gold standard.”
The decision comes at the end of a tumultuous two weeks that began with CoinDesk revealing
that Alameda, a quantitative trading firm also set up by Bankman-Fried, held billions in collateral from FTX in the form of FTT, the exchange token issued by FTX - a sizeable portion of the total FTT in circulation. Days later, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao announced his company was selling its entire portfolio of FTT, triggering a sharp decline in FTT’s value and a subsequent bank run on FTX.
By Tuesday, FTX had lost 80% of its $32 billion value and was looking to Binance to save it. However, the following day they backed out
, saying that FTX’s “issues are beyond our control or ability to help.” Binance specifically cited a Wall Street Journal report
that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and US Department of Justice (DOJ) were investigating FTX.
The man now appointed to save FTX, Ray, is also the person brought in to help steer Enron after it went bankrupt in 2001, according to his website
. However, he has his own history with the SEC. Documents on file
with the agency show he has been accused of insider trading at three separate companies.