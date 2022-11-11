Export Potential of Agreements at CIIE Exposition Exceeds 1.6 Billion Rubles

https://sputniknews.com/20221111/export-potential-of-agreements-at-ciie-exposition-exceeds-16-billion-rubles-1104021209.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The export potential of agreements signed by Russian exporters with their Chinese partners at the V China International Import Expo in Shanghai exceeded 1.6 billion rubles, the Russian Export Center (REC, part of the VEB.RF Group) reported.
29 companies from Russia took part in the exhibition under the unified Made in Russia brand.
They exhibited in five thematic pavilions: Food and Agricultural Products, Consumer Goods: Souvenirs and Jewelry, Consumer Goods: Cosmetics and Household Chemicals, Medicine, and Services, occupying a total area of more than 900 square meters.
"During the five days of the exhibition, participants of the Made in Russia exhibition held more than 250 meetings with target partners from different regions of China and signed 20 agreements on supplies and cooperation totaling more than 1.6 billion rubles ($26 million)," the report said.
Furthermore, a rich business program was prepared for exporters
: presentations, thematic sessions, and tasting events.
A wide range of Russian products was presented under the Made in Russia brand, including confectionery, beverages, frozen foods, agricultural products, dietary and special food, as well as beauty products, household chemicals, modern high-tech medical equipment, aesthetic medicine, vitamins and supplements, souvenirs, and handmade jewelry made from mammoth tusk.