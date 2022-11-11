https://sputniknews.com/20221111/eurozone-to-tip-into-recession-amid-bleak-growth-forecast-as-russia-sanctions-continue-to-backfire-1104018027.html

Eurozone to 'Tip Into Recession' Amid Bleak Growth Forecast as Russia Sanctions Continue to Backfire

Eurozone to 'Tip Into Recession' Amid Bleak Growth Forecast as Russia Sanctions Continue to Backfire

The economies of the EU countries have taken a self-inflicted beating since they fell in line with the Washington-driven sweeping sanctions campaign against... 11.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-11T14:04+0000

2022-11-11T14:04+0000

2022-11-11T14:04+0000

eu

recession

sanctions

ukraine crisis

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/03/1095961953_0:0:3133:1762_1920x0_80_0_0_620632a3e3f7ba87b9eb41fda1482ef7.jpg

The 19 countries that use the euro currency will tip into recession over the winter, the European Union's executive commission predicted on November 11. The EU economy is at a turning point. After a surprisingly strong first half of the year, the EU economy lost momentum in the third quarter and recent survey data point to a contraction for the winter. The outlook for next year has weakened significantly,” Paolo Gentiloni, European commissioner for economy, told media.Amid persistent inflationary pressures, the commission’s autumn forecast projected sinking economic output in the last three months of this year and the first months of 2023.Soaring energy costs, rising cost of living, higher interest rates and overall uncertainty “are expected to tip the EU, the euro area and most member states into recession in the last quarter of the year,” the commission stated. It also raised its forecast for annual inflation in the European Union from the previous 8.3 percent to 9.3 percent, according to the report.The growth forecast for all of 2023 was lowered to 0.3 percent from 1.4 percent estimated in the previous July forecast.Germany, the most reliant on natural gas from West-sanctioned Russia, was singled out as likely to fare the worst. Output in Europe's largest economy was expected to shrink by 0.6 percent over the next year.Increasingly dismal forecasts for the economic outlook on the European continent come as skyrocketing food and energy prices have been driven, in part, by Western sanctions that followed the launching of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine.While aimed at reducing Moscow's energy exports to zero and "crippling" the Russian economy, the restrictions in effect left the Europeans on the losing end. Moscow, which had warned that sanctions would inevitably backfire, has been successfully securing new markets. Meanwhile, the self-inflicted fallout from the restrictions fuels fractures in the Western coalition propping up the Kiev regime.

https://sputniknews.com/20220822/will-winter-of-soaring-energy-costs--looming-recession-corrode-europes-unity-in-propping-up-kiev--1099844976.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220912/report-recession-in-europe-may-actually-be-positive-for-us-1100662721.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

countries that use the euro currency will tip into recession over the winter said the european union's executive commission, eu economy is at a turning point, eu economy lost momentum in the third quarter, outlook for next year has weakened significantly, soaring energy costs, rising cost of living, higher interest rates to tip the eu, euro area and most member states into recession, skyrocketing food and energy prices driven, in part, by western sanctions on russia.