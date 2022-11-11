European Parliament Calls for Setting Up Defense Union to Complement NATO

International
11:36 GMT 11.11.2022
© AP Photo / Francisco SecoEuropean Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses the plenary during her first State of the Union speech at the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses the plenary during her first State of the Union speech at the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2022
© AP Photo / Francisco Seco
