European Parliament Calls for Setting Up Defense Union to Complement NATO

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Parliament believes that it is necessary to create a stable defense union that would complement NATO and help countries like... 11.11.2022, Sputnik International

"We need to boost our security infrastructure. On this, the European Parliament has been very clear: we need to create a stable security and defense union that would complement NATO and that means helping countries like Moldova in order to have that security," Metsola said at a press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Chisinau.On October 31, debris from a rocket fell near the Moldovan settlement of Naslavcea on the border with Ukraine. There were claims that the rocket had been shot down by Ukrainian air-defense units, but the Moldovan government blamed the incident on Russia and expelled a Russian diplomat.Metsola said that the EU authorities were informed about the incident and considered it a warning sign.

