https://sputniknews.com/20221111/european-parliament-calls-for-setting-up-defense-union-to-complement-nato-1104017114.html
European Parliament Calls for Setting Up Defense Union to Complement NATO
European Parliament Calls for Setting Up Defense Union to Complement NATO
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Parliament believes that it is necessary to create a stable defense union that would complement NATO and help countries like... 11.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-11T11:36+0000
2022-11-11T11:36+0000
2022-11-11T11:36+0000
military
european parliament
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/11/1080487639_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bec2bf2f4c83bbe1c39233b326f98040.jpg
"We need to boost our security infrastructure. On this, the European Parliament has been very clear: we need to create a stable security and defense union that would complement NATO and that means helping countries like Moldova in order to have that security," Metsola said at a press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Chisinau.On October 31, debris from a rocket fell near the Moldovan settlement of Naslavcea on the border with Ukraine. There were claims that the rocket had been shot down by Ukrainian air-defense units, but the Moldovan government blamed the incident on Russia and expelled a Russian diplomat.Metsola said that the EU authorities were informed about the incident and considered it a warning sign.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/11/1080487639_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_64ff9a19656dd6ada483aa3a6690120b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
european parliament, defense union, nato
european parliament, defense union, nato
European Parliament Calls for Setting Up Defense Union to Complement NATO
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Parliament believes that it is necessary to create a stable defense union that would complement NATO and help countries like Moldova to enhance their security, the parliament's President, Roberta Metsola, said on Friday.
"We need to boost our security infrastructure. On this, the European Parliament has been very clear: we need to create a stable security and defense union that would complement NATO and that means helping countries like Moldova in order to have that security," Metsola said at a press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Chisinau.
On October 31, debris from a rocket fell near the Moldovan settlement of Naslavcea on the border with Ukraine. There were claims that the rocket had been shot down by Ukrainian air-defense units, but the Moldovan government blamed the incident on Russia and expelled a Russian diplomat
.
Metsola said that the EU authorities were informed about the incident and considered it a warning sign.