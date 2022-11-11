https://sputniknews.com/20221111/european-commission-lowers-forecast-for-decline-in-russias-2022-gdp-from-104-to-51-1104022630.html
European Commission Lowers Forecast for Decline in Russia's 2022 GDP From 10.4% to 5.1%
European Commission Lowers Forecast for Decline in Russia's 2022 GDP From 10.4% to 5.1%
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Commission has lowered its forecast for a decline in Russia's 2022 GDP from 10.4% to 5.1%, according to the Autumn 2022...
At the same time, the European Commission now expects a 2.3% decline in Russia's GDP in 2023 instead of a 1.5% increase predicted this spring.Despite this fact, Russia's economy will start growing in 2024 after reaching 0.9%, the document read.For comparison, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development has predicted a 2.9% decline in the country's GDP in 2022, a 0.8% fall in 2023, and a 2.6% increase in both 2024 and 2025.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Commission has lowered its forecast for a decline in Russia's 2022 GDP from 10.4% to 5.1%, according to the Autumn 2022 Economic Forecast released on Friday.
At the same time, the European Commission now expects a 2.3% decline in Russia's GDP in 2023 instead of a 1.5% increase predicted this spring.
Despite this fact, Russia's economy will start growing in 2024 after reaching 0.9%, the document read.
For comparison, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development has predicted a 2.9% decline in the country's GDP
in 2022, a 0.8% fall in 2023, and a 2.6% increase in both 2024 and 2025.