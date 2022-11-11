https://sputniknews.com/20221111/european-commission-increases-inflation-forecast-in-eu-from-83-to-93-in-2022-1104014742.html
European Commission Increases Inflation Forecast in EU From 8.3% to 9.3% in 2022
European Commission Increases Inflation Forecast in EU From 8.3% to 9.3% in 2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Commission has raised its forecast for annual inflation in the European Union from previous 8.3% to 9.3%, according to a report published on Friday.
"Higher-than-expected inflation readings throughout the first ten months of 2022 and broadening price pressures are expected to have moved the inflation peak to year-end and to have lifted the yearly inflation rate projection to 9.3% in the EU and 8.5% in the euro area," the message read.The Commission also increased its 2023 forecast for annual inflation to 7.0% from 4.6% it forecast in July.Protests have swept across several European countries as citizens demand pay rises, urgent measures to tackle rising inflation and comprehensive steps to mitigate soaring energy prices amid mass lay-offs and industry closures.
European Commission Increases Inflation Forecast in EU From 8.3% to 9.3% in 2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Commission has raised its forecast for annual inflation in the European Union from previous 8.3% to 9.3%, according to a report published on Friday.
"Higher-than-expected inflation readings throughout the first ten months of 2022 and broadening price pressures are expected to have moved the inflation peak to year-end and to have lifted the yearly inflation rate projection to 9.3% in the EU and 8.5% in the euro area," the message read.
The Commission also increased its 2023 forecast for annual inflation
to 7.0% from 4.6% it forecast in July.
Protests have swept across several European countries as citizens demand pay rises, urgent measures to tackle rising inflation and comprehensive steps to mitigate soaring energy prices amid mass lay-offs and industry closures.