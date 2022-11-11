https://sputniknews.com/20221111/court-sanctions-trump-attorneys-over-alleged-false-claims-in-dossier-lawsuit-case---filing-1104000528.html

Court Sanctions Trump Attorneys Over Alleged False Claims in Dossier Lawsuit Case - Filing

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US federal judge sanctioned Trump attorneys for making abusive allegations against a defendant in their lawsuit related to the Steel...

"Every claim was frivolous, most barred by settled, well-established existing law. These were political grievances masquerading as legal claims. This cannot be attributed to incompetent lawyering. It was a deliberate use of the judicial system to pursue a political agenda," US Judge Donald Middlebrooks wrote in the filing on Thursday.Attorneys representing Charles Dolan, a defendant in the lawsuit, argued that the lawsuit made multiple false accusations against him, including that he had a role in the conspiracy related to the Steel dossier.The court sanctions target Trump's attorneys Alina Habba, Michael T. Madaio, Habba Madaio and Associates, Peter Ticktin, Jamie Alan Sasson, and The Ticktin Law Group.The lawyers and their firms have been ordered to pay $50,000 in penalties to the court and $16,274.23 in legal fees to Dolan.

