China's President to Meet With US, French Presidents at G20 Summit: Foreign Ministry
China's President to Meet With US, French Presidents at G20 Summit: Foreign Ministry
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold meetings with US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to... 11.11.2022
"During the summit, Xi Jinping will hold bilateral meetings with French President Macron, US President Biden, Senegalese President [Macky] Sall and Argentine President [Alberto] Fernandez," the diplomat told a briefing.On Thursday, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden and Xi will meet on November 14 in Bali, Indonesia ahead of the G20 summit to discuss a range of regional and global issues, including maintaining lines of communication and competition management.Biden and Xi spoke in late July prior to heightened tensions between the two nations, stemming from a contentious trip to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in August and the unveiling of a new national security strategy this month that cemented China as a leading threat in the US’s view.Indonesia, which is currently presiding over the G20, will be hosting the group's summit in Bali on November 15-16.
08:24 GMT 11.11.2022
US President Joe Biden meets with China's President Xi Jinping during a virtual summit from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, November 15, 2021.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold meetings with US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to Indonesia for the attendance of the G20 summit, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Friday.
"During the summit, Xi Jinping will hold bilateral meetings with French President Macron, US President Biden, Senegalese President [Macky] Sall and Argentine President [Alberto] Fernandez," the diplomat told a briefing.
On Thursday, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden and Xi will meet on November 14 in Bali, Indonesia ahead of the G20 summit to discuss a range of regional and global issues, including maintaining lines of communication and competition management.
Biden and Xi spoke in late July prior to heightened tensions between the two nations, stemming from a contentious trip to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in August and the unveiling of a new national security strategy this month that cemented China as a leading threat in the US’s view.
Indonesia, which is currently presiding over the G20, will be hosting the group's summit in Bali on November 15-16.
