79-year-old US President Joe Biden was roasted by Internet users questioning his cognitive abilities after serving up yet another in a long line of gaffes during a press conference at the White House on Wednesday.Speculating on recent developments in the Ukraine conflict and Russia’s strategic decision to partially exit Kherson, announced on November 9, Biden said:During the American invasion of Iraq, which took place in 2003 and was justified by Washington by accusing the country of developing weapons of mass destruction prohibited after the 1990-1991 Gulf War, the US launched a massive assault on the city of Fallujah in November 2004 that practically destroyed it. The stated objective of the attack was to weaken the Iraqi insurgency against the US-UK occupation, but a massive civilian death toll resulted from the use of artillery, airstrikes, and chemical weapons such as white phosphorus, as well as incendiary bombs. The Red Cross estimated that 800 civilians were killed in the battle. The US never found weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, while the war cost the lives of up to a million Iraqis and nearly 5,000 US, UK, and other coalition troops, wounding tens of thousands more.The latest blunder by the POTUS, who turns 80 on November 20, left Internet users incredulous that “anyone in their right mind” cast their vote for a “senile old man who should be in a Home.”On Wednesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu agreed to the suggestion of Sergei Surovikin, the Russian Army general appointed commander of all Russian forces in Ukraine, to withdraw troops to the left bank of the Dnepr River to boost the establishment of defenses there. General Surovikin warned that should the Kiev regime proceed with its plans to destroy the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric plant and dam, it could lead to disastrous consequences, so the decision made by the Russian military would “save lives."Anyone attending speeches given by America's oldest sitting president has by now come to expect blunders and "word salad." The overall impression seems to be that such incidents are becoming increasingly frequent. In early October, Joe Biden’s speech left audiences dazed and trying to make sense of what he meant after he suggested that inflation had become a “worldwide problem right now because of a war in Iraq,” and claimed his son Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015 at the Walter Reed Medical Center, had perished in Iraq. The eldest child of the current US president served as a major in the Delaware Army National Guard in the Iraq War. Joe Biden also referred to Hurricane Ian, a storm which rocked Florida and the Carolinas earlier this year, as “Hurricane Ivan.” Many on the Internet yet again brought up the need for an “age limit and a mental and moral capacity test to qualify for the presidency.”Conservatives have repeatedly argued that all such incidents from the Democratic commander-in-chief are a sign of health problems, suggesting that he is not mentally fit to run the country.

