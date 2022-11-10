https://sputniknews.com/20221110/us-stocks-soar-on-new-inflation-report-but-bls-says-dollar-devaluation-still-high-1103994638.html

US Stocks Soar on New Inflation Report, But BLS Says Dollar Devaluation Still High

Economists have predicted that US attempts to suppress inflation are likely to trigger a recession in early 2023, although the most recent Bureau of Economic... 10.11.2022, Sputnik International

The price of basic consumer goods increased by 7.7% in October 2022 as compared to a year earlier, the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed on Thursday. Compared to the previous month, prices increased by 0.4%.Economists had expected both numbers to be higher, at 7.9% and 0.6%, respectively, and stocks jumped considerably after the BLS report was released.“This morning’s CPI data were a welcome relief,” Lorie K. Logan, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, said after the report was released. “But there is still a long way to go.”The BLS also released its monthly jobs report last week, finding that 261,000 new jobs were created in October, but 306,000 people also lost their jobs, causing unemployment to slide higher. However, at 3.7%, unemployment is also at a historic low.However, US fiscal policy is also failing to address the primary driver of inflation, according to some economists. An April study by the Economic Policy Institute found that corporate profits accounted for 54% of inflation in the United States in the last two years. US President Joe Biden has condemned “war profiteering” by oil giants for selling petroleum and petroleum products at elevated prices, but taken no political action against the practice.

