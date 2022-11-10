https://sputniknews.com/20221110/top-pentagon-officer-says-us-will-train-and-equip-taiwan-as-xi-recalculating-potential-conflict-1103992744.html

Top Pentagon Officer Says US Will 'Train and Equip' Taiwan as Xi 'Recalculating' Potential Conflict

Top Pentagon Officer Says US Will 'Train and Equip' Taiwan as Xi 'Recalculating' Potential Conflict

The highest-ranking officer in the US military has doubled down on US support for Taiwan, saying it would seek to help the island defend its autonomy from... 10.11.2022, Sputnik International

“The US is committed through the Taiwan Relations Act, and President Biden has said on many occasions recently that the United States will continue to support Taiwan,” Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said at the Economic Club of New York on Wednesday.The US has long engaged in what it called “strategic ambiguity” about whether or not it would join a military operation against China if China attacked Taiwan - a strategy aimed at deterring both Chinese offensive actions as well as attempts by Taiwanese separatists to formally declare independence from China. However, several comments by Biden over the last two years have created serious doubts about that policy, with the president saying the US was bound to defend Taiwan in case of attack.China regards Taiwan as a rebellious province destined to be reunited with the mainland, and has promoted a “one country, two systems” arrangement similar to that used to reincorporate Macau and Hong Kong, two other territories that are historically Chinese but were under foreign control for decades. The government on Taiwan is somewhat different, in that it is the surviving remnant of the Republic of China that governed all of China from 1912 until 1949, when the socialist revolution was victorious and founded the People’s Republic of China in Beijing.Until 1979, the US military was the primary guarantor of Taiwan’s autonomy, until Washington switched its recognition of the legitimate Chinese government from Taipei to Beijing. After that, the US Congress passed the Taiwan Relations Act to govern its unofficial relationship with Taiwan, which has included funneling them weapons.A number of US officials also began declaring at that time that a Chinese invasion of Taiwan was soon likely, because of Russia’s operation in Ukraine, while simultaneously claiming that Xi was hesitating because of the challenges Russian forces have encountered in Ukraine. Milley took up that line of criticism on Wednesday.Milley added that an amphibious assault across the 80-mile-wide Taiwan strait is “really difficult,” adding that the PLA is “coming to realize that and they’re probably evaluating the situation and recalculating what they might do.”Biden said earlier this week that he hoped to discuss "red lines" with Xi and "determine whether or not they conflict with one another. And if they do, how to resolve and how to work it out."

