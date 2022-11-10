https://sputniknews.com/20221110/swedens-biggest-nuclear-reactor-shuts-down-sending-electricity-soaring-1103960888.html

Sweden’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor Shuts Down, Sending Electricity Soaring

In recent months Sweden has been badly affected by Europe’s energy crisis caused by the West's sanctions against Russia over its special operation in Ukraine... 10.11.2022, Sputnik International

The 1,400-megawatt Oskarshamn 3, which is operated by OKG and is vital to power supplies in southern Sweden, shut down completely during daytime on Wednesday 9 November after earlier running at reduced capacity. The closure instantly disconnected the turbine from the power grid.The halting of Sweden’s largest energy producer makes an already strained supply situation even worse, though demand at present has been tempered by mild weather, immediately sending day-ahead prices for southern Sweden by 13 percent.By late night, the problem was reported to be fixed, although it may take a while before the reactor runs at full capacity again. The operating company said the cause of the disturbance had been detected but refused to elaborate. OKG communications manager Désirée Liljevall announced a “calm and methodical phasing in”, adding that it may take “around 60 hours” to restore full power.This is not the first time Oskarshamn 3, one of Sweden’s six remaining reactors colloquially known as O3, has shut down. Most recently, it was disconnected from the electricity grid on 20 July this year. and in February, it was closed because of fuel failure.The nuclear issue has long been an acute one in Sweden. Although the Social Democrats, pushed by their allies the Greens, have long favored dismantling nuclear energy, the new centre-right coalition government led by their archrivals the Moderates has adopted a positive stance towards nuclear energy, calling for an inquiry into restarting recently shut-down plants, as well as to prepare for the construction of new reactors. Tellingly, the government also re-wrote the energy policy goal from “from 100 percent renewable to 100 percent fossil-free”.Sweden's six nuclear power plants provide about 40 percent of its electricity. In 1980, the government decided to phase out nuclear power as a result of referendum after the Three Mile Accident in 1979. However, the referendum was slammed as flawed as voters could only choose between a hard or soft no to nuclear power.In 2022, Sweden was badly affected by Europe’s energy crisis resulting from western sanctions against Russia over its special operation in Ukraine, despite its role as exporter as well as being traditionally electricity self-sufficient.According to Statistics Sweden, the price of electricity in September was more than 54 percent than it was a year before. Consumers have been particularly hard-hit in the south of the country, where spot electricity prices recently surged to five times their level a year ago, according to electricity producer Vattenfall, and where Oskarshamn is located.Furthermore, a recent poll showed that more than half the Swedes are pessimistic about their economic outlook, with two out of three worried about their increasing household expenses amid an all-time low in confidence in economic future.

