Suspect in Paul Pelosi Attack Indicted for Assault, Attempted Kidnapping: US Justice Dept

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Canadian citizen David DePape, who attacked the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the couple's home in San Francisco, was indicted... 10.11.2022

"A federal grand jury returned an indictment today charging a California man with assault and attempted kidnapping in connection with the break in at the Pelosi residence on Oct. 28 in San Francisco," the message read.DePape could face a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison for the assault count and 20 years in prison for the attempted kidnapping count, if convicted.On October 28, San Francisco police responded to a wellbeing check at the Pelosi residence, where they found Paul Pelosi and 42-year old David DePape struggling over a hammer. DePape reportedly took the hammer and beat Pelosi with it before being apprehended by police.Pelosi's husband suffered a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands during the attack and had to undergo surgery to treat injuries. Doctors said that they expected his full recovery soon.

