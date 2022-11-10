https://sputniknews.com/20221110/russia-partially-withdraws-troops-from-kherson-and-post-2022-midterms-1103956066.html
Russia Partially Withdraws Troops from Kherson and Post 2022 Midterms
Russia Partially Withdraws Troops from Kherson and Post 2022 Midterms
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Meta firing over 11,000 employees, and Arizona being unable to declare a winner for Governor.
Russia Withdraws Troops from Kherson and Post 2022 Midterms
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Meta firing over 11,000 employees, and Arizona being unable to declare a winner for Governor.
Nebojsa Malic - Investigative Journalist, Blogger, and Author | Russia's partial exit from Kherson, Is Russia Bluffing ?, and Germany Bans JournalismDarius Mayfield - Republican Congressional Candidate for New Jersey's 12th District | Mercer County, New Jersey Had Voting Machines Issues, Creating a Documentary about Education, and Not Being Discouraged by LosingIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Nebojsa Malic about Russian troops partial withdrawal from Kherson, and UN ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield. Nebojsa gave his assessment of why Russia had withdrawn its troops from Kherson and how the Western media declared this action a victory for Ukraine. Nebojsa commented on UN ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield and her allegations of Russian war crimes in Ukraine.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Darius Mayfield about his campaign for Congress, most politicians losing the first time, and reorganizing for the 2024 election. Darius talked about his election loss and the lessons he learned after losing his first election. Darius spoke about the education system in New Jersey and his continued fight to help children in New Jersey.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Russia Partially Withdraws Troops from Kherson and Post 2022 Midterms
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Meta firing over 11,000 employees, and Arizona being unable to declare a winner for Governor.
Nebojsa Malic - Investigative Journalist, Blogger, and Author | Russia's partial exit from Kherson, Is Russia Bluffing ?, and Germany Bans Journalism
Darius Mayfield - Republican Congressional Candidate for New Jersey's 12th District | Mercer County, New Jersey Had Voting Machines Issues, Creating a Documentary about Education, and Not Being Discouraged by Losing
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Nebojsa Malic about Russian troops partial withdrawal from Kherson, and UN ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield. Nebojsa gave his assessment of why Russia had withdrawn its troops from Kherson and how the Western media declared this action a victory for Ukraine. Nebojsa commented on UN ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield and her allegations of Russian war crimes in Ukraine.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Darius Mayfield about his campaign for Congress, most politicians losing the first time, and reorganizing for the 2024 election. Darius talked about his election loss and the lessons he learned after losing his first election. Darius spoke about the education system in New Jersey and his continued fight to help children in New Jersey.
