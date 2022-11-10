https://sputniknews.com/20221110/russia-partially-withdraws-from-kherson-desantis-rises-fetterman-persists-1103953508.html
Russia Partially Withdraws From Kherson, DeSantis Rises, Fetterman Persists
Midterm election results, including notable ballot initiatives, and updates on Russia’s partial withdrawal from Kherson. 10.11.2022, Sputnik International
Managing editor of Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the Russia's announcement that it was withdrawing from Kherson, and whether this means a path is opening to negotiations or deepening entrenchment in the conflict.Republican strategist, grassroots activist and former vice chair of the Maryland Republican Party Eugene Craig discusses the disappearing "red wave," what the midterms mean for Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, significant ballot initiatives, and forecasts for the makeup of Congress.Mohawk activist and educator John Kane, who hosts the Let's Talk Native podcasts and cohosts Resistance Radio on WBAI Pacifica in New York, discusses the Indian Child Welfare Act and its fate before the Supreme Court, as well as the question of indigenous sovereignty within the context of colonization.Adjunct Professor at George Washington University and former general counsel of the NAACP Kim Keenan discusses the effects of the Supreme Court's decisions on abortion in Tuesday's midterms, including the Georgia Senate rad, and whether the Democratic Party moves left or right.The Misfits also discuss the massive layoffs at Meta, more destruction of art and the cost of this year's midterms.
Russia Partially Withdraws From Kherson, DeSantis Rises, Fetterman Persists
Midterm election results, including notable ballot initiatives, and updates on Russia’s partial withdrawal from Kherson.
Managing editor of Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the Russia’s announcement that it was withdrawing from Kherson, and whether this means a path is opening to negotiations or deepening entrenchment in the conflict.
Republican strategist, grassroots activist and former vice chair of the Maryland Republican Party Eugene Craig discusses the disappearing “red wave,” what the midterms mean for Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, significant ballot initiatives, and forecasts for the makeup of Congress.
Mohawk activist and educator John Kane, who hosts the Let’s Talk Native podcasts and cohosts Resistance Radio on WBAI Pacifica in New York, discusses the Indian Child Welfare Act and its fate before the Supreme Court, as well as the question of indigenous sovereignty within the context of colonization.
Adjunct Professor at George Washington University and former general counsel of the NAACP Kim Keenan discusses the effects of the Supreme Court’s decisions on abortion in Tuesday’s midterms, including the Georgia Senate rad, and whether the Democratic Party moves left or right.
The Misfits also discuss the massive layoffs at Meta, more destruction of art and the cost of this year’s midterms.
