Public Transport Workers Hold Protests in Paris Demanding Wage Hike

France remains gripped by a widespread protest movement amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.
Sputnik goes live from Paris, where public transport workers and other staff in the capital and across the Ile-de-France region are taking industrial action over wages and the cost of living crisis. Public transport, the railways and other public services are expected to be affected.The social protest that swept France began with the enterprises of the transnational energy groups TotalEnergies and Esso-ExxonMobil on September 27. The staff of these companies demanded a salary increase of at least 10% against the background of galloping inflation.In the past months, the French authorities have failed to stop inflation. According to experts from the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Research (Insee), food prices increased by 9.9% by September. Energy supply has risen significantly (by 17.8%).
cost-of-living crisis, protests, paris, france
cost-of-living crisis, protests, paris, france

12:53 GMT 10.11.2022
© AP Photo / Aurelien MorissardPeople gather for a march against the high cost of living and climate inaction in Paris, France, Sunday Oct. 16, 2022.
People gather for a march against the high cost of living and climate inaction in Paris, France, Sunday Oct. 16, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2022
© AP Photo / Aurelien Morissard
