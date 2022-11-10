https://sputniknews.com/20221110/northeastern-india-hit-by-magnitude-54-earthquake-seismologists-1103964475.html
Northeastern India Hit by Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake: Seismologists
Northeastern India Hit by Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake: Seismologists
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 has struck India's northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, the European-Mediterranean... 10.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-10T06:53+0000
2022-11-10T06:53+0000
2022-11-10T06:53+0000
india
earthquake
seismologists
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107940/47/1079404789_0:257:2731:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_216661f6ff0bc8f1313e5dc50c7cc052.jpg
The earthquake was recorded at 05:01 GMT. The epicenter was located 119 kilometers (74 miles) northwest of the city of Dibrugarh, at a depth of 10 kilometers.At 05:29 GMT, EMSC reported one more earthquake in the same area with a magnitude of 3.5.There are no immediate reports about any damages and victims caused by the earthquakes.
https://sputniknews.com/20221109/six-killed-in-building-collapse-after-earthquake-rocks-nepal-north-india---video-1103921683.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107940/47/1079404789_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dc92df73cc9f1cd228545fa6b6d4faf2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
earthquake, india, emsc
Northeastern India Hit by Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake: Seismologists
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 has struck India's northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The earthquake was recorded at 05:01 GMT. The epicenter was located 119 kilometers (74 miles) northwest of the city of Dibrugarh, at a depth of 10 kilometers.
At 05:29 GMT, EMSC reported one more earthquake in the same area with a magnitude of 3.5.
There are no immediate reports about any damages and victims caused by the earthquakes.