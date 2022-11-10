https://sputniknews.com/20221110/northeastern-india-hit-by-magnitude-54-earthquake-seismologists-1103964475.html

Northeastern India Hit by Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake: Seismologists

Northeastern India Hit by Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake: Seismologists

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 has struck India's northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, the European-Mediterranean... 10.11.2022, Sputnik International

The earthquake was recorded at 05:01 GMT. The epicenter was located 119 kilometers (74 miles) northwest of the city of Dibrugarh, at a depth of 10 kilometers.At 05:29 GMT, EMSC reported one more earthquake in the same area with a magnitude of 3.5.There are no immediate reports about any damages and victims caused by the earthquakes.

