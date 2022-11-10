International
Mexican Archaeologists Find Ancient Aztec Tunnel, But Have to Rebury It
Mexican Archaeologists Find Ancient Aztec Tunnel, But Have to Rebury It
The discovery is a tunnel built centuries ago as part of the Albarradon de Ecatepec. It is a flood control system consisting of dikes and waterways that was built to protect the historic city of Tenochtitlan from rising water.However, archaeologists from INAH (National Institute of Anthropology and History) had to announce that due to a lack of funds for the proper construction of the exhibit and the protection of the remarkable structure, the tunnel section will have to be reburied to protect it from thieves or vandals.The tunnel was discovered in 2019 and is length is only 8.4 meters long. In the course of research, several pre-Hispanic glyphs were found in it. Tenochtitlan is widely known as the capital of the Aztec Empire. There were once numerous tunnels systems designed to prevent flooding caused by heavy rains. Nevertheless, the Spanish conquistadors initially did not understand the ingenuity of the local infrastructure, and in the early years of colonization destroyed many of the structures built before them.
Mexican Archaeologists Find Ancient Aztec Tunnel, But Have to Rebury It

05:19 GMT 10.11.2022
© AP Photo / Eduardo VerdugoTourists visit the Templo Mayor archaeological site in Mexico City, Tuesday Dec. 1, 2015.
Tourists visit the Templo Mayor archaeological site in Mexico City, Tuesday Dec. 1, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2022
© AP Photo / Eduardo Verdugo
Mexican researchers had to rebury a peculiar archaeological monument that was discovered on the outskirts of Mexico City.
The discovery is a tunnel built centuries ago as part of the Albarradon de Ecatepec. It is a flood control system consisting of dikes and waterways that was built to protect the historic city of Tenochtitlan from rising water.
However, archaeologists from INAH (National Institute of Anthropology and History) had to announce that due to a lack of funds for the proper construction of the exhibit and the protection of the remarkable structure, the tunnel section will have to be reburied to protect it from thieves or vandals.
The tunnel was discovered in 2019 and is length is only 8.4 meters long. In the course of research, several pre-Hispanic glyphs were found in it.
Handout picture released on January 9, 2020 by Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology (INAH) showing a 1.93-kilogram gold bar found in a Mexico City park in 1981 by a construction woker during excavations for a new building - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2020
World
Giant Gold Bar Found in Mexico Turns Out to Be Aztec Treasure Lost by Spaniards
13 January 2020, 04:13 GMT
Tenochtitlan is widely known as the capital of the Aztec Empire. There were once numerous tunnels systems designed to prevent flooding caused by heavy rains.
Nevertheless, the Spanish conquistadors initially did not understand the ingenuity of the local infrastructure, and in the early years of colonization destroyed many of the structures built before them.
