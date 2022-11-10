International
Lavrov to Head Russia's Delegation at G20 Summit in Indonesia: Russian Embassy
Lavrov to Head Russia's Delegation at G20 Summit in Indonesia: Russian Embassy
"The Russian delegation will be headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," the diplomat said.Russian President Vladimir Putin could take part in the G20 summit via video format, Alexander Tumaikin said.Indonesia is currently presiding with the G20 and will hosting the next summit in Bali on November 15-16.The G20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. The forum accounts for 85% of the global GDP, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world population. The G20 says it aims to address major issues pertaining to the global economy, including international financial stability, climate change mitigation and sustainable development.
06:19 GMT 10.11.2022
BANGKOK (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will head the Russian delegation at the G20 summit, which will be held on the Indonesian island of Bali from November 15-16, spokesperson of the Russian Embassy in Indonesia Alexander Tumaikin told Sputnik on Thursday.
"The Russian delegation will be headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," the diplomat said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin could take part in the G20 summit via video format, Alexander Tumaikin said.
"The format of Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin's participation is being worked out. He could attend the summit via video conference," the diplomat said.
Indonesia is currently presiding with the G20 and will hosting the next summit in Bali on November 15-16.

The G20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. The forum accounts for 85% of the global GDP, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world population. The G20 says it aims to address major issues pertaining to the global economy, including international financial stability, climate change mitigation and sustainable development.
