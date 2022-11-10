Lavrov to Head Russia's Delegation at G20 Summit in Indonesia: Russian Embassy

https://sputniknews.com/20221110/lavrov-to-head-russias-delegation-at-g20-summit-in-indonesia-russian-embassy-1103963763.html

"The Russian delegation will be headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," the diplomat said.Russian President Vladimir Putin could take part in the G20 summit via video format, Alexander Tumaikin said.Indonesia is currently presiding with the G20 and will hosting the next summit in Bali on November 15-16.The G20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. The forum accounts for 85% of the global GDP, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world population. The G20 says it aims to address major issues pertaining to the global economy, including international financial stability, climate change mitigation and sustainable development.

