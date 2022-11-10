https://sputniknews.com/20221110/killing-of-journalists-becomes-endemic-in-pakistan-as-perpetrators-walk-free-1103992036.html

Killing of Journalists Becomes Endemic in Pakistan as Perpetrators Walk Free

Journalism has become one of the most dangerous professions in some countries, because a vast majority of journalists’ murderers go unpunished. According to the organization the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), no one has been held accountable in nearly 80% of journalist murders during the last 10 years worldwide, and governments are allegedly showing little interest in resolving such crimes.According to the CPJ’s 2022 Global Impunity Index, out of 263 reported cases of journalist murders, in nearly 80% the killers have walked free.Looking at the most dangerous countries for journalists, Somalia has been at the top of the index for eight years, followed by Syria, South Sudan, Afghanistan, and Iraq.Each of these countries has been on the CPJ’s index a number of times, as their history of conflict, political instability, and weak rule of law results in a dangerous environment for journalists.Furthermore, according to the report, the authorities of these countries do not spend resources to seek justice for the killing of journalists.Apart from these countries, there are many others where journalists are prime targets. Even in less volatile countries with democratically elected governments, authorities demonstrate little effort in locating and prosecuting journalists’ murderers.Pakistan and India were ranked 10th and 11th on the CPJ index this year.Slain Pakistani JournalistsIn Pakistan, a national media watchdog called the Freedom Network (FN) released a report where it was revealed that between 2012 and 2022, at least 53 journalists from various media outlets were murdered in the country.On average, each year five journalists were murdered, according to the report. Shockingly, 96% of these murders went unpunished.Most journalists who were murdered belonged to print media (31), followed by TV journalists (23), digital media (4), and radio (2).These grim numbers demonstrate how vulnerable journalists in Pakistan are. Many of them also face serious threats for their reporting on crime, politics, and corruption, and there have been numerous cases of journalists being kidnapped and tortured because of their work.The Freedom Network's report was published around the same time as a famous Pakistani journalist was murdered in Kenya.The case of slain journalist Arshad Sharif shocked the nation last month, when he was shot dead in his car near the country's capital, Nairobi.Sharif, a well-known TV journalist, was shot dead on October 23 under unclear circumstances. At the time, reports claimed that he was shot in a case of "mistaken identity," but many Pakistani analysts, TV personalities, and members of the general public claimed the case was a targeted killing because of Sharif's work.The 50-year-old journalist became critical of the military after ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan was removed from power in April. Sharif was a popular host on a primetime show for the ARY channel, and his talk show was viewed by hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis within the country and abroad.The journalist faced sedition charges back in August, following an interview that he conducted with one of Khan’s close aides, which the Pakistani military allegedly found offensive. Soon after, Sharif left the country to go into hiding, but alas, he could not escape death.On November 8, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Arshad Sharif appears to have been the victim of a targeted killing in Kenya, and not an accidental shooting.The minister said further investigation was required and added that the Pakistani government had asked Kenyan authorities to share more information.Meanwhile, thousands attended Sharif's funeral when his body was brought back to the country. He was laid to rest in Islamabad, while his followers and fans cried out slogans demanding justice for his death and punishment for those responsible for his murder.Pakistani journalists and international media watchdog Reporters Without Borders have demanded an independent investigation into Sharif’s killing, while a popular Pakistani anchor, Hamid Mir, voiced his concern, claiming that there were contradictions in the Nairobi police statements about the murder case.Will Sharif's death join the long list of unresolved murders of journalists?Where is the Justice?The enemies of journalists are nameless and unidentified people who commit heinous crimes and disappear into the void. Is it a network of well organized crime rings? Who could be behind it and why are they not afraid of having to face any retribution?According to a recent report, an important point to note in these crimes is that the media organization or employer of a slain journalist never becomes the first party to the case. It means that the organization doesn't bend over backwards to find the murderers of their employees.The question then arises, why not? If a journalist in the line of work is killed for their effort to bring the truth to light, why do these organizations not even lift a finger for their employee's sake? Do they feel that justice will not prevail, or are they threatened and stopped from getting involved by some higher powers?"In over two-thirds of the cases, the process of invoking the law and justice system was left to the families to pursue and undertake, making the matter of seeking justice a private family affair instead of making the employers, on whose behalf the journalists assume risks, a party to the process. Neither does the state become a party to the case of journalists murdered," the report states.Moreover, most of these crimes never even make it to court, they don't enter a trial phase. Due to the low quality of prosecution, and insufficient evidence, most cases never complete the trial process in court, and even those few that do, fail to pinpoint the accused.Hence, the killers of almost a third of the murdered journalists in Pakistan remain unknown or unidentified.The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

